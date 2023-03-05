College basketball winners and losers: Big 12 continues to make waves

Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Another day, another upset in the Big 12.

The toughest, deepest conference in America doesn’t take days or games off — which explains how No. 22 TCU fell to last-place Oklahoma, 74-60.

The Sooners, who have won just five conference games, deserve credit for not throwing in the towel this season. The reality is, if they somehow figured out a way to make the NCAA Tournament — maybe a crazy run through the conference tournament is what’s next for Oklahoma — they could win a game or two. The conference really is that good — just ask No. 11 Kansas State, which was also upset by West Virginia.

The talent and depth in the Big 12 also explains how and why No. 7 Texas beat No. 3 Kansas 75-59. With a win, Kansas probably would have been the favorite for the overall No. 1 seed.

Texas guard Marcus Carr lines up a shot after a fake sent Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. into the air prematurely.
Texas guard Marcus Carr lines up a shot after a fake sent Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. into the air prematurely.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get Sports headlines delivered daily

But we’re here to talk about the winner, Texas. In a game the Longhorns led almost the entire way, Texas' bench was the biggest winner Saturday, outscoring Kansas’ bench 32-8. The Longhorns’ 17 fast break points and 19 assists were also noteworthy in their regular season finale.

Texas leads this week’s roundup of college basketball’s winners and losers, but the Longhorns are far from the only team making noise — good and bad — during the last weekend of the regular season.

WINNERS

Texas A&M

Good things happen for the Aggies when they hold opposing teams to less than 66 points, and that’s exactly what happened early Saturday when Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61. The final score is a little crazy when you consider the Aggies didn’t score a field goal in the final 4:17 — but going an almost-perfect 27-for-28 from the line throughout the game certainly helped seal the win. Texas A&M was in control most of the contest, led by Wade Taylor IV (28 points) and Tyrece Radford (21 points, seven rebounds). The win secures Texas A&M’s perfect record at home during conference play and locks up the Aggies as the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC conference tournament

Iowa State

Having your bench outscore the other team’s bench 22-12 and dominating the paint 36-14 is a good way to secure a sweep for the season. That’s exactly what the Cyclones did with their 73-58 win at Baylor Saturday. Iowa State had a balanced scoring attack: three players finished with double figures, led by Jarens Holmes’ 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. That’s a solid win for a team looking to move up on the NCAA Tournament seed line, which Iowa State could do with a nice run in the Big 12 conference tournament next week.

Kentucky

On the bubble just a few weeks ago, the Wildcats seem to have figured it out. They’ve won five of their last six, including Saturday’s 88-79 victory at Arkansas. That win locked up the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament, which starts Wednesday. Maybe the program never hurting for NBA talent is getting ready for a deep postseason run.

San Jose State

San Jose State has become one of the feel-good stories of this college basketball season due to success that the program hasn't experienced for a long time — and that was before Saturday. Trailing by 20 early in the second half, the Spartans recorded a comeback for the ages, forcing overtime before escaping with a 63-61 win at Air Force. The Spartans are the No. 5 seed heading into the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Don’t be surprised if Omari Moore (33 points in 39 minutes at Air Force) & Co. go on a little run in Vegas and upset someone.

LOSERS

Alabama

A loss at Texas A&M won’t hurt the Tide’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament, but talk about ending the regular season on a whimper. Superstar freshman Brandon Miller fouled out with 1:59 to play and No. 2 Alabama trailing by two and the Tide couldn’t finish its comeback. In four years at Alabama, Tide coach Nate Oats has yet to beat Texas A&M. Will he get another shot in the conference tournament?

Baylor

Letting opposing teams shoot 54% from the field is a good way to get beat by double-digits on your home floor. That’s exactly what happened to the No. 8 Bears, who lost 73-58 to Iowa State (on Senior Day, no less). Baylor got beat in nearly every facet of the game, including a 36-24 deficit on the boards. The Bears are still a legit threat to make the Final Four, and they’ll probably be happy if they don’t have to meet any conference opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

Providence

It’s not so much that the Friars lost but more how they did it. For the second consecutive game — Wednesday against No. 17 Xavier and Saturday against unranked Seton Hall — Providence fell behind more than 20 points. And at home no less. Saturday was ugly, as Providence lost 82-58. Providence is not playing its best basketball of the season as we head into the most important stretch.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball winners and losers: Big 12 still best conference

Latest Stories

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • New Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe picks up 17 penalty minutes on one play in defence of John Tavares

    Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.

  • Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks blasts Draymond Green, Warriors: 'I don't like anything to do with them'

    There is a brewing NBA rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with Dillon Brooks in the center of it all.

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • Vinny Capra drives in seven runs as Blue Jays tame Tigers 18-5

    LAKELAND, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday. Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and si

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS

  • Paul downs Fritz in longest match in Acapulco history

    Tommy Paul secured a spot in the Mexican Open final against Alex de Minaur, beating Taylor Fritz in three hours and 29 minutes.

  • Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

    Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.

  • Nunez hits walk-off two-run single, Guerrero hurt in Jays win over Rays

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI

  • Final Brier: Lead Colin Hodgson to retire from four-player game at end of season

    LONDON, Ont. — Mixed emotions were at play in recent weeks as Colin Hodgson considered retirement from competitive four-player curling. The 32-year-old lead has a lot to look forward to away from the pebbled ice. Hodgson, who owns and operates the Dynasty Curling apparel company, is getting married this summer and is now a volunteer firefighter. He recently enjoyed one of the highlights of his career, teaming with Darren Moulding to help Tanner and Jacob Horgan qualify for their first Tim Horton

  • Chiefs receiver, special teams standout joins Eric Bieniemy’s Washington Commanders

    He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.