College basketball scores, live results: Michigan State vs. USC, UNC vs. Duke and more

We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.

Twenty-one of the AP Top 25 teams play Saturday in a loaded slate. Arkansas' John Calipari returns to Kentucky as the visiting coach in an intriguing showdown, and in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry when No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.

Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).

Saturday's biggest college basketball games