College basketball scores, live results: Coach Cal returns to Kentucky

We're now only a month away from March. But before the madness arrives, we have plenty of worthwhile regular season college basketball action ahead.

Twenty-one of the AP Top 25 teams played Saturday in a loaded slate. Arkansas' John Calipari returns to Kentucky as the visiting coach in an intriguing showdown to wrap up the night.

In what was supposed to be the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg delivered big-time in his first Tobacco Road rivalry game while No. 2 Duke blew out North Carolina. But they were quickly upstaged as a thriller played out in Lubbock between No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 6 Houston. In the end, the Red Raiders came up with a narrow win in overtime.

Follow the rest of tonight's action below (scroll for live updates).

Saturday's biggest college basketball games