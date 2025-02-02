Advertisement
College basketball scores, live results: Coach Cal returns to Kentucky

yahoo sports staff

We're now only a month away from March. But before the madness arrives, we have plenty of worthwhile regular season college basketball action ahead.

Twenty-one of the AP Top 25 teams played Saturday in a loaded slate. Arkansas' John Calipari returns to Kentucky as the visiting coach in an intriguing showdown to wrap up the night.

In what was supposed to be the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg delivered big-time in his first Tobacco Road rivalry game while No. 2 Duke blew out North Carolina. But they were quickly upstaged as a thriller played out in Lubbock between No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 6 Houston. In the end, the Red Raiders came up with a narrow win in overtime.

Follow the rest of tonight's action below (scroll for live updates).

Live64 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kentucky fans boo Calipari

    John Calipari is making his return to Rupp Arena as his Arkansas team is in town.

    Naturally, fans let him hear it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UConn in control vs. Marquette

    Marquette can't get anything to go so far, shooting under 30% from the field and already missing nine free throws.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Texas Tech 82, Houston 81

    Red Raiders pull off the road upset despite missing leading scorer JT Toppin for almost the entire game!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas Tech leads with 1.5 seconds to go!

    Chance McMillian hit a pair of free throws to put the Red Raiders in front 82-81 and then Houston turns it over on the other end as J'Wan Roberts travels beneath the basket

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Houston-TTU back and forth in OT

    It's remained tight throughout.

    And with under a minute to go, we're tied 80-80.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Duke 87, UNC 70

    No. 2 Duke blows out its rival to win its 15th straight and improve to 11-0 in ACC play.

    Kon Knueppel leads Duke with 22 points. Cooper Flagg adds 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UNC goes on a run, but likely too late

    North Carolina actually cut the Duke lead to 79-63 after going on an 18-2 run.

    But with under 3 minutes to play it doesn't look like it'll matter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Overtime in Houston!

    Houston's J'Wan Roberts can't connect on a highly contested layup in the final seconds of regulation.

    We're getting a fresh 5 minutes of action.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tie game in Houston!

    Texas Tech's Darrion Williams knocks down a 3 to knot it at 72-72 with 26 seconds to play!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Houston-TTU down to the wire

    Cougars leads 71-69 with 50 seconds left.

    We've got a fun finish coming in Houston.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke isn't slowing down

    No other way to put it. It's a complete dismantling from the Blue Devils.

    It's not often you see this rivalry so lopsided, but UNC never had a chance today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Houston takes the lead

    After trailing for most of the game, the No. 6 Cougars have seized momentum and taken a 64-60 lead with under 5 minutes to play.

    Home crowd in Houston is going wild.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UNC not getting any closer

    Duke continues to get what it wants, and the lead has ballooned to 60-34 at the first timeout of the 2nd half. Kon Knueppel up to 18 points to lead Duke

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke-UNC 2nd half begins

    Can North Carolina make a game of this?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas Tech 56, Houston 50

    Kerwin Walton hit back-to-back triples to help Texas Tech maintain its lead.

    Walton is leading TTU with 14 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Duke 47, UNC 25

    Cooper Flagg makes a tough jumper to beat the halftime buzzer, a fitting ending to a dominant first half for the Blue Devils.

    Flagg leads all scorers with 13 so far.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke continues pulling away

    The gap keeps growing as Cooper Flagg (11 points) and Tyrese Proctor (10) are leading the way for the Blue Devils.

    UNC is shooting 29% from the field so far.

    Duke 40, UNC 18

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    First flagrant of the game called on UNC

    We've got our first flagrant foul of the evening in this rivalry clash.

    It's a flagrant 1 on North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke suffocating UNC

    The rout continues at Cameron Indoor. North Carolina can't get much of anything going.

    Duke leads 34-13 late in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Texas Tech 41, Houston 37

    No. 22 Red Raiders are leading No. 6 Houston on the road despite losing their leading scorer JT Toppin very early in the game to a flagrant 2 foul called on this play:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke 25, UNC 8

    It's a Duke avalanche so far.

    No. 2 Blue Devils have made 9 of 13 shots so far and the Tar Heels just can't keep up.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: USC 70, Michigan State 64

    The Spartans drop just their third game of the season and USC picks up its biggest win yet to improve to 13-8.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cooper Flagg, Duke off and running

    Flagg already has 6 points, 4 assists and 2 steals at the Blue Devils open up a 15-6 lead over UNC at the first TV timeout.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Electric atmosphere at Duke

    As expected, the Cameron Crazies are in full throat.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke-UNC tips off

    We're underway at Cameron Indoor and Duke is on the board with a bucket in the first 15 seconds.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Baylor 81, Kansas 70

    The Bears trailed by 21 points in the first half and came all the way back to deliver Kansas its biggest blown lead ever. What a win for Baylor.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears add to lead

    Barring a late collapse, Baylor looks like it's going to win this conference matchup with Kansas. The Bears are up 9 and we're under the 2-minute mark.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Baylor takes the lead!

    Robert Wright has started to take this game over and the Bears have their first lead after a 3-pointer from Jalen Celestine.

    There's just 3:29 left now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Baylor still hanging around

    Kansas found its footing after the Baylor rally, but the Jayhawks haven't been able to put the Bears away as the game ticks inside the 5-minute mark.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is a Baylor comeback on?

    Meanwhile, Baylor has been on an absolute tear out of halftime and is down just four points with 14:38 left in the game. It's taken a 19-4 run for the Bears to pull back into the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: USC 35, MSU 32

    Well the Trojans started off hot and took a 22-7 lead early before the Spartans stemmed the tide. MSU's bench has accounted for 20 of its 32 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Scoreboard update

    The current slate of games isn't too riveting, but there are a couple potential upsets in play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas throttling Baylor

    Meanwhile, in Waco, the Jayhawks are in complete control early. Hunter Dickinson has 10 early points and Kansas is up 32-15 with over 4 minutes left in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Auburn 92, Ole Miss 82

    The Tigers are still undefeated in SEC play and are now 20-1 on the season. What an impressive road win for Auburn; Bruce Pearl's team has now won 13 straight games.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: K-State 80, Iowa State 61

    The Cyclones couldn't pull off the comeback and drop their second straight game to fall to 17-4.

    Kansas State snaps No. 3 Iowa State's 29-game home winning streak. The consecutive losses could potentially drop them out of the Top 10.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn holding strong

    The Tigers are up 6 despite a late charge from the Rebels to make things interesting.

    There's just 1:26 left in the game and Ole Miss is playing the fouling game now to extend it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    K-State handling Iowa State

    The No. 3 Cyclones may be looking at their second straight loss. After falling to Arizona on Monday, the Cyclones are struggling late at home against the Wildcats. They're down double digits with 5 minutes left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn surges ahead

    Ole Miss had made it a one-possession game and could've tied things up, but the Tigers have regained their footing and lead by 8 with 6 minutes left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ole Miss keeping it close

    We are back for the second half in Oxford and the Rebels are still hanging around as the game ticks down toward the 12-minute mark.

    Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla is 7-for-10 with 18 points to lead all scorers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona's Caleb Love, ASU's BJ Freeman ejected after skirmish

    Love and Freeman were ejected during the final minute of Saturday's game. Replays showed Freeman headbutted Love and they were both ejected during Arizona's 81-72 win.

    Bobby Hurley then pulled his team off the court and didn't shake Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd's hand. It could've been to avoid further issues between the teams.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Auburn 41, Ole Miss 34

    The Tigers finished the half strong with Denver Jones and Johni Broome hitting 3-pointers to give them a 7-point lead. The duo have 13 points each.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Missouri 88, Mississippi State 61

    In another SEC clash of ranked teams, the Tigers just destroyed the Bulldogs in Starkville in a game that was never close. Caleb Grill led the way for Mizzou with 20 points; MSU's Josh Hubbard scored a game-high 24.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    As the first half winds down in Oxford, Ole Miss is keeping pace with Auburn. These are 2 of 10 SEC teams that are ranked as we head into February, and they've played a pretty even game thus far.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona, ASU battling in the desert

    In a game that's had no shortage of highlights, the Wildcats and Sun Devils are trading monster dunks.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    St. John's tops Providence on late jumper!

    The Red Storm hold on for the Big East win on a short jumper by Kadary Richmond with seconds left! It comes after Providence stormed back from a 52-34 deficit with 10 minutes left.

    St. John's has now won 14 of its last 15 games.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn, Ole Miss trading blows early

    The Tigers started off hot and have a 17-14 lead as the SEC clash creeps toward the halfway point in the first half. Auburn has four 3-pointers but has also turned the ball over six times already.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Tennessee 64, Florida 44

    Less than a month after Florida delivered a beatdown on Tennessee in Gainesville, the Vols now return the favor by handling the Gators in Knoxville. Chaz Lanier leads the way with 19 points for the Vols.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols putting on a clinic

    This sequence pretty well sums up the second half in Knoxville. Tennessee's defense forces a Florida mistake —> UT ball movement on the break leaves Florida grasping at straws.

    Vols up 18 with 3:30 left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Missouri 45, Miss State 31

    The Tigers are taking care of business so far in Starkville. Caleb Grill is leading the team at halftime with 12 points off four 3-pointers. MSU's Josh Hubbard has 13 points.