College basketball betting: The WAC tournament features five nearly inseparable teams at the top

Is the WAC the most wide-open conference tournament of the season?

The top five teams in the WAC all finished within a game with each other. New Mexico State, Seattle, and Stephen F. Austin tied atop the standings while Grand Canyon and Sam Houston State were a game behind. Heck, Abilene Christian in sixth was just three games out of first place.

This is a tournament that anyone in the top half can win without it being much of a surprise. The 10-team tournament begins on Tuesday with the championship game tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12. Tarleton State and Dixie State are ineligible for the postseason because they’re moving up from Division II while Lamar didn’t qualify for the tournament because it failed to win a conference game all season.

The tournament’s setup means that Stephen F. Austin must play one more game than New Mexico State or Seattle. The top two don’t tip off until the semifinals on Friday. Stephen F. Austin must play on Thursday in the third round.

Standings

1. New Mexico State (14-4 in WAC)

2. Seattle (14-4)

3. Stephen F. Austin (14-4)

4. Grand Canyon (13-5)

5. Sam Houston State (13-5)

6. Abilene Christian (11-7)

7. Utah Valley (10-8)

8. Tarleton State (9-9)*

9. California Baptist (7-11)

10. Dixie State (6-12)*

11. UT-Rio Grande Valley (3-15)

12. Chicago State (3-15)

13. Lamar (0-18)*

New Mexico State has won eight of the last 10 WAC tournaments. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The favorites

New Mexico State: The Aggies lost just twice outside of conference play and are a strong defensive team. Guard Teddy Allen leads the team in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (6.9) while shooting 45% from the field. New Mexico State isn’t going to push the pace on anyone and that keeps opposing offenses in check. No one has scored more than 73 points against the Aggies in conference play. A WAC tournament win would be the eighth in 10 seasons for New Mexico State and the team lost in the WAC title game in each of the two seasons it didn’t make the tournament.

Grand Canyon: We’re putting Grand Canyon here because of its ranking on KenPom.com. The basketball metrics site has Grand Canyon at No. 91 and second among WAC teams on the basis of a defense that ranks No. 42 in the country. The Antelopes are one of the slowest teams in college basketball but have won eight of their last 10 games after a three-game losing streak.

A long shot to consider