College basketball betting: Liberty goes for a fourth ASUN tournament title in a row

The Atlantic Sun tournament tips off on Tuesday at arenas across the conferences. The 12-team tournament will be hosted at the higher seeds’ home arenas and the championship game is on March 8.

The tournament bracket is seeded by division. The top two teams in each division receive byes into the quarterfinals while the No. 3 seeds in each division play the last-place teams from the other division as part of the first-round matchups. There are four games on Tuesday before four quarterfinal games on Thursday, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to place a bet during the week.

Here’s a look at the bracket.

East

1. Liberty (12-4 in conference)

2. Jacksonville (11-5)

3. Florida Gulf Coast (10-6)

4. Kennesaw State (7-9)

5. North Florida (7-9)

6. Stetson (5-11)

West

1. Jacksonville State (13-3)

2. Bellarmine (11-5)

3. Central Arkansas (7-9)

4. Lipscomb (6-10)

5. Eastern Kentucky (5-11)

6. North Alabama (2-14)

The favorites

Liberty: The Flames have won the ASUN tournament for each of the past three seasons. No team has represented the ASUN (or the former Trans America Athletic Conference) in the NCAA tournament as the tournament champion for four straight seasons. This year’s Liberty team has wins over Northern Iowa and Missouri in the non-conference schedule and is led by guard Darius McGhee. He averages nearly 25 points per game and shoots over 40% from behind the arc.

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks have never won the ASUN tournament and beat Liberty 77-67 in the regular season. After losing three games in a four-game stretch in the middle of conference play, Jacksonville State ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. Guards Darian Adams, Jalen Gibbs and Demaree King each average at least 11 points per game and shoot 39% or better from three. That’s a good recipe for postseason success.

A long shot worth betting

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles split their season series with Liberty and most recently beat the Flames 82-72. FGCU is most known for its 2013 NCAA tournament run to the Sweet 16 and this team would enter the NCAA tournament with an identical 24-10 record if it gets four wins to earn a tournament berth. Tavian Dunn-Martin scores 21 points per game while center Kevin Samuel averages nearly a double-double and shoots 64% from the field.