College Admissions: Riot-Hit Students Get 3 Months to Submit Docs

Students from violence-hit parts of northeast Delhi will now get three more months to submit original documents for college admissions, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has said in a directive to colleges and other higher educational institutions, reported news agency PTI.

The directive, Delhi government explained, was issued as students in many parts of northeast Delhi, which witnessed large-scale violence last February, could have lost their documents and would thereby require more time to submit duplicate documents issued by different boards and institutions.

"“All education institutions, including Delhi State Universities, to give at least three months time to the affected students to submit original documents. The provisional admission may be given on the basis of mark sheet/certificate available on Digi Locker.”" - Delhi government order.

The government also said that colleges could ask students to submit an undertaking assuring that they will furnish original documents within three months, failing which their admission would be cancelled.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouCollege Admissions: Riot-Hit Students Get 3 Months to Submit Docs . Read more on Education by The Quint.