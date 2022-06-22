Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at the Apollo Target by Drilling 87.8 Metres at 2.49 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Ltd.
·7 min read
Collective Mining Ltd.
Collective Mining Ltd.

Figure 1:

Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target
Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target

Figure 2:

Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway
Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway

Figure 3:

Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo
Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo

Figure 4:

Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted
Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the discovery of a new high-grade copper-gold-silver porphyry-related breccia at the Guayabales project, located in Caldas, Colombia. APC-1, which is the first ever diamond drill hole to test the Apollo target (“Apollo”), was collared approximately 600 metres southeast of the previously announced Olympus discovery hole that assayed 302 metres @ 1.11 g/t gold equivalent (see release dated March 15, 2022). Apollo is one of eight porphyry-related targets situated within a three-by-four-kilometre cluster area generated by the Company through grassroots exploration. As part of its fully funded 20,000 metre drill program for 2022, there are currently three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales, with two turning at Apollo and one turning at the Trap target.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 4)

 

 

 

 

APC-1, intercepted the mineralized breccia from 291.6 metres downhole (170 metres vertical) with results as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

87.8 metres @ 2.49 g/t AuEq including:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.9 metres @ 4.55 g/t AuEq from 291.6 metres down hole; and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14.3 metres @ 3.67 g/t AuEq from 352 metres down hole

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mineralization is remarkably continuous along the axis of the discovery intercept and is hosted within a breccia sulphide matrix consisting of chalcopyrite (Cu) and pyrite. Additionally, overprinting carbonate base metal porphyry veins flood the breccia matrix in various locations along the mineralized interval in APC-1 with visible sphalerite (Zn) and Galena (Pb) observed. The breccia clasts are all quartz diorite in composition and this hydrothermal system is clearly linked to a porphyry system.

 

 

 

 

APC-1 was drilled to the south from Pad 1 on the northern fringe of an 800 metre X 700 metre target area as defined by rock sampling, soil geochemistry and geology mapping. Apollo remains open to the east, west, south and at depth for further expansion. Due to the size of the target area at Apollo, the Company has completed the construction of two additional drill pads. Drill holes APC-1W and APC-2 have already been completed with APC-3 and APC-4 currently underway. Future assay results for Apollo will be reported in batch format once received and interpreted by the Company.

 

 

 

 

The Apollo target area consists of newly generated porphyry and porphyry related targets with coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies in places measuring greater than 500 parts per million (“ppm”) in copper and 30 ppm in molybdenum. Additionally, surface sampling at Apollo has uncovered a series of high-grade gold outcrops with numerous rock samples assaying greater than 3 g/t gold.

 

 

 

 

Apollo is road accessible all year-round and is situated within an elevation range of 1,800 to 2,000 metres above sea level. Additionally, an electrical substation is located less than one kilometre from the target area.

 

 

 

 

 

“The discovery at Apollo opens a new and very exciting front for the Company. Firstly, it is the first time that the Company has discovered a significant amount of copper. Secondly, large mineralized systems generally have multiple styles of overprinting mineralization and in the case of Apollo, we have already observed three different mineralization types, namely two types of porphyry related CBM veins and of course the mineralized breccia. Our technical team also believes that the Apollo discovery may be the first in a series of porphyry and breccia discoveries at the Apollo target,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman. “With a second rig recently commissioned and now coring, we have made the decision to soon add a third rig to the program in order to aggressively unlock the potential value of this discovery.”

Table 1: Assays Results

HoleID

From (m)

To (m)

Intercept (m)**

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Mo %

AuEq (g/t)*

APC-1

291.60

379.40

87.80

0.88

61

0.39

0.07

0.05

0.001

2.49

Incl

291.60

302.50

10.90

1.03

156

0.58

0.34

0.26

0.001

4.55

and

352.00

366.30

14.30

2.41

28

0.50

0.02

0.00

0.001

3.67

*AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.014 x 0.95) + (Cu (%) x 2.06 x 0.95) + (Mo (%) x 6.86 x 0.95+(Zn(%)x 0.80 x 0.95)+ (Pb(%)x 0.45 x 0.95) utilizing metal prices of Cu – US$4.50/lb, Mo – US$15.00/lb, Zn – US$1.75/lb, Pb – US$1.0/lb, Ag – $21/oz and Au – US$1,500/oz and recovery rates of 95% for Au, Ag, Cu, Mo, Zn and Mo. Recovery rate assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical work has been completed to date.
** A 0.4 g/t AuEq cut-off grade was employed with no more than 10% internal dilution. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target

Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target
Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target

Figure 2: Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway

Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway
Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway


Figure 3: Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo

Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo
Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo


Figure 4: Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted

Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted
Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted


About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making significant new mineral discoveries and advance the projects to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grassroot discoveries at both projects with near-surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres at 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target, 163 metres at 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target and 87.8 metres at 2.49 g/t AuEg at the Apollo target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected, from surface, 710 metres at 0.53 AuEq. (See press releases dated October 27th, 2021, November 15, 2021, March 15, 2022 and June 28, 2022 for AuEq calculations)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).
Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective’s future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daebaee6-2d48-47e3-8e6d-7d0ffec9969c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035afcd0-f037-41e8-acce-5e596b6ffe72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b416f51-a785-4cfe-ac2e-5c67658955d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37c36a24-ac20-4c9e-a57a-877175620c85


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats shuffle offensive line for game versus Stampeders

    HAMILTON — In the space of a week, American rookie offensive lineman Tyrone Riley has gone from the Hamilton Tiger-Cat's practice roster to the starting lineup. The six-foot-six, 290-pound Riley will make his first CFL start at left tackle Saturday when Hamilton hosts the Calgary Stampeders. Riley didn't dress for the Ticats' season-opening 30-13 road loss last week to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "There's a reason we kept him around," said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Avalanche winning on and off the ice

    The Colorado Avalanche are clearly a model a franchise — and the on-ice product is just the beginning of it.