This Collection of White Porsches Is Next Level

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's is giving Porsche fanatics the chance to take home some of the most sought-after and desirable models from the brand’s history at an upcoming Houston, Texas auction event. Known as the White Collection, this 63-car haul comes from the curated garage of a single enthusiast, who happens to have a penchant for the color white. In fact, 56 of the Porsche sports cars on offer are finished in one form of the color or another.

The White Collection is slated to go under the hammer on December 1 and 2 and features vehicles from all different eras of Stuttgart engineering. This even includes a pair of Porsche tractors, though the farm implements do not carry the white-out theme. While the cars are certainly the star of the show, the seller is clearly a fanatical Porsche enthusiast, offering hundreds of other items of branded memorabilia alongside the cars. These include items like ride-on toys, Porsche Design furniture, race suits, period documents, and books, as well as luggage and signage. In total, over 500 lots will cross the block at the auction.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The star of the collection is a 918 Spyder equipped with the Weissach package, which RM estimates will sell for around $2.5 to $3 million. The car has covered just 12 miles since new and wears almost $100,000 in custom appointments from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Those options include the paint-to-sample Grand Prix white hue, as well as some exquisite Yachting blue upholstery. Other water-cooled highlights include a 911 R in white with unique blue stripes, a Weissach package equipped 991 GT2 RS, and a 997 GT3 RS 3.8.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The vintage metal is where things get really exciting, with no less than two 1973 Carrera RS 2.7s on offer. One of the cars is a lightweight variant, while the other is the less desirable touring spec. The 1993 Porsche 911 RSR Carrera 3.8 might be even more impressive, as one of just two “Strassenversion” RSRs built by Porsche Motorsport with a full interior finished in leather.

Full information on all of the cars hasn’t been published at this time, but expect thorough details and history of each car to be available in short order. While most of the lots are going to trade hands well above six figures, you'll be hard-pressed to find many collections with this level of completion. If you’ve got a thing for white Porsches, it's time to get your checkbook ready.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

