Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big Boxstore Locations Across the U.S.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Sandor Development Company (“Sandor”), one of the largest privately-held shopping center developers with locations across the United States which often adjoin such retail giants as Home Depot, Walmart, and Target and Kroger, among others. Collection Sites will lease 50 x 100 ft of space in the parking lots of 65 shopping centers owned or managed by Sandor, for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.



“As one of the largest private property developers in the United States, this agreement will ensure Collection Sites are widely accessible by all Americans” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “As people go about their regular shopping routines at stores like Walmart and Target, they will be able to conveniently and quickly access COVID-19 testing. This is the key to flattening the curve and will help maximize the testing that is completed.”

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 65 Sandor locations in 25 U.S. states, with California, Texas, and Arizona targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation in November 2020 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

“We are excited to support the health and safety of all Americans by bringing them a convenient COVID-19 testing solution” says David N. Eskenazi, President of Sandor Development. “With the substantial traffic and regular visits to our properties, Americans will be able to make COVID-19 testing part of their regular routine and help flatten the curve and restore regular business and life for the United States.”

QuestCap’s/Collection Sites’ real estate broker, Ryan Zickler of Zickler Associates LLC, also headquartered in Indiana, presented the concept to Sandor as a means to provide retail shoppers a convenient location for COVID testing throughout the US at Sandor properties. Zickler brokered the transaction and helped facilitate post lease execution logistics between the parties.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The new testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours of testing. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Sandor Development

Sandor is one of the largest privately-held shopping center developers in the nation, owning and operating over 8 million square feet of retail across 25 states. Building on over 55 years of success and with a focus on center revitalization, Sandor has the stability to take a long-term view of property and market success. Sandor has acquired more than $700 million of undeveloped land, existing centers, and single-tenant assets.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

