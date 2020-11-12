This New Collection Is Fit for a King, Because It Was Designed by a Prince

From ELLE Decor

Scandinavian design is characterized by minimalism, a natural palette, and sustainability. Now a new Swedish home-furnishings brand that launches today comes infused with a royal pedigree—NJRD is the brainchild of the duo behind Bernadotte & Kylberg, the Stockholm-based design agency of Carl Philip Bernadotte, the Swedish crown prince (above at right), and his partner, designer Oscar Kylberg. After meeting through a mutual friend, the two men launched their consultancy in 2012, designing products for such clients as Stelton, Hästens, Zwiesel, Åhléns, and Georg Jensen.

Their new home-wares collection, NJRD (rhymes with fjord), includes a line of tufted and woven rugs, recycled cotton throws, and a tableware collection that all nod to Norse mythology. “We have mostly been working with clients,” says the prince, whose father is King Carl XVI Gustav. “Now we are both judge and jury.” The collection will be available through the online marketplace Nordic Nest.

View photos Photo credit: Lasse Fløde More

Both men studied graphic design, with Bernadotte heading to the Rhode Island School of Design before attending Forsbergs Design School in Stockholm. He is no stranger to Scandinavian artisanship—his great-uncle Prince Sigvard Bernadotte, a great-grandson of Queen Victoria, also created products for the storied Jensen brand.

View photos Photo credit: Lasse Fløde More

The prince cites as inspiration everything from the classic furniture of Carl Malmsten and Axel Einar Hjorth to the tapestries of Märta Måås-Fjetterström. Kylberg, who also holds a degree from Forsbergs, is himself drawn to Wiwen Nilsson’s silver pieces, along with the designs of local hero Josef Frank and Svenskt Tenn founder Estrid Ericson. “Our responsibility is to produce sustainable design that will last a long time and have a clear and honest identity,” he says.



