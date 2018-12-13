Collard assessing options after losing WSR BTCC seat

WSR unveiled Oliphant as its first 2019 signing earlier this week, leaving no room for Collard, who first raced with the team in 2005 and has been part of its line-up since 2010.

The 50-year-old was forced to sit out the middle part of 2018 on medical grounds, and then stood down from his seat to hand over the reins to son Ricky for the latter part of the campaign.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed to lose my seat with WSR after so many years with the team and after the success that we have enjoyed together, but I send my best wishes to Tom Oliphant for a successful season,” said Collard Sr.

“It means that I am now on the market and I can look at all of my options, be those in the British Touring Car Championship or in the British GT Championship.

“I am able to explore avenues that I haven’t even looked at before so these are going to be some exciting times. I am fighting fit and raring to go and I am just looking forward.”

Collard first joined the BTCC in the second-division Class B in 2000, and took his first victory in the top flight in 2005 at Knockhill in a WSR-run MG.

He has taken 15 career BTCC wins, all but two of them in BMW machinery.

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images