Collapsed London pizza chain Mamma Dough bought out, saving 47 jobs, but two restaurants will close

Administrators have sold collapsed South London pizza chain Mamma Dough, saving 47 jobs, but two of its restaurants will close.

Mamma Dough entered administration just before Christmas, blaming “soaring cost inflation and energy bills, combined with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and train strikes on consumer spend and footfall”.

Administrators Begbies Traynor have now sold five Mamma Dough restaurants — in Brixton, Peckham, Ladywell, Sydenham and South Norwood — to London Dough Co: a newly created firm owned by the directors of Balham’s Exhibit Bar. The deal will keep 47 of the chain’s staff in their jobs.

However, sites in Tooting and Whitechapel are not included, and are set to close.

A spokesperson for the administrators said “a number of staff” at these locations have been redeployed to other sites.

Stephen Katz of Begbies Traynor, a joint administrator, said: “We are delighted to have successfully secured a positive outcome for the majority of the staff at Mamma Dough and to enable this previously growing business to continue to operate following one of the toughest periods to be a consumer-facing business.”