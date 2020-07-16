Collapsed crane hits building in downtown Toronto, minor injuries reported

TORONTO — Emergency officials say a crane has collapsed and hit a building in Toronto's entertainment district.

Toronto police say the crane operator was able to climb down to safety and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

They say two buildings in the downtown core are being evacuated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says fire crews and paramedics are also at the scene of the collapse.

Police say some of the surrounding roads have been closed.

They're urging people to find alternate routes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press