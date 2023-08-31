He collapsed in 103 degree heat working his Texas UPS route. Four days later he was dead.

A UPS delivery driver who recently collapsed on his route while working in scorching North Texas heat has died, his employer confirmed Thursday.

Chris Begley, a 28-year UPS veteran, died at a hospital Sunday − four days after he suffered a medical emergency at a delivery location he worked in the city of Farmersville, according to information from local officials and UPS.

Farmersville is in Collin and Hunt counties about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

"We are saddened by the loss of our driver... and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UPS released in a statement to USA TODAY Thursday. "We are cooperating with the authorities as they continue investigating the cause of death."

While the 57-year-old man's cause of death was not immediately known, the high temperature in the nearby Dallas area was 103 the day he collapsed, according to the National Weather Service.

A Collin County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson said the coroner was notified about Begley's death but did not conduct his autopsy.

A Farmersville Police Department officer told USA TODAY foul play was not suspected in the man's death, and because Begley died at the hospital, his family will likely decide whether an autopsy is conducted.

Who was Christopher Begley?

UPS spokesperson Becky Biciolis said Begley worked out of UPS' McKinney, Texas facility. She confirmed he lived in that same city.

According to a fundraising page created by his coworker, Brandon Menefee, Begley was "a loving husband" who had two children and hoped to retire within the next several years.

"Begley was looking forward to retirement after giving 28 years to the company," Menefee wrote on the page he made to help Bergley's family with funeral costs.

A collapse in 103 degree heat

On the day he collapsed, the company reported, Begley contacted a supervisor about what happened and they "immediately responded to his location, ensured he had water and was resting in a cool environment."

UPS offered medical attention, which Begley "declined multiple times," Biciolis said. "He told us he had recovered and asked to be taken home."

After being taken home, he took several days off at his own request. Four days later, Biciolis said, UPS learned Begley had been hospitalized.

"On Monday, we were told he had passed away," she said.

A similar reported death in Texas, 68 days earlier

Begley's death came the same week an "oppressive and dangerous' heat wave scorched the central United States.

Before Begley collapsed, the weather service reported excessive heat warnings, heat watches and heat advisories were affecting 18 states including Texas.

His death also came 68 days after a postal worker collapsed and died on his route in Dallas amid extreme heat.

Family members told local Fox 4 Eugene Gates Jr. collapsed on June 20 in a front yard before a homeowner came outside and performed CPR. The day he died, the heat index in the Dallas area reached 115 degrees.

Gates' cause of death has not yet been determined, a Dallas County medical examiner spokesperson told USA TODAY Thursday

“I will believe this until the day I die, that it was heat-related,” Carla Gates told the Associated Press earlier this month.

An exact number of people who have died due to heat-related issues so far this year was not immediately known.

But the CDC said "several hundred people die" due to extreme heat in the US each year, according to the AP.

Tips to stay cool outside on hot days

To stay cool outside on hot days, Dr. Christopher Pullins with the Mayo Clinic recommends the following tips:

Plan ahead and take water or electrolyte-heavy drinks with you;

Stay hydrated (drink water);

Dress appropriately (wear shorts instead of pants if possible);

Find a shady spot, perhaps under a tree or awning.

What to do if you experience heat exhaustion

According to the weather service, if you feel weak, nauseous, have a headache and body or muscle cramps, you may be experiencing heat exhaustion.

If so, Pullins said drink water, loosen clothing and place cold water in armpits and groin areas.

If you throw up or if symptoms persist, the weather service said, dial 911.

Contributing: Doyle Rice and Josie Goodrich

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

