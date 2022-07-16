Collapse of Italian government 'plays into Putin's hands'

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio last month in a hearing on arms for Ukraine. - Antonio Masiello /Getty Images Europe

Mario Draghi’s political rivals are “doing Putin’s bidding” by attempting to bring down his government, Italy’s foreign minister has warned.

Luigi Di Maio accused the 5Star Movement of playing into the Russian leader's hands by putting Italian weapon supplies to Ukraine at risk after the party pulled out the prime minister’s coalition.

The former leader of 5Star, who left the party a month ago in a row over the Ukraine war, urged Italian politicians to back Mr Draghi in a crucial confidence vote on Wednesday and save a leader who is tough on Moscow.

“The Russians are right now celebrating having made another western government fall,” Mr Di Maio told Politico Europe, "Now I doubt we can send arms [to Ukraine]. It is one of the many serious problems.”

The populist 5Star Movement boycotted a confidence vote last Thursday. Mr Draghi offered his resignation but it was rejected by Sergio Mattarella, the president.

Mr Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, was convinced to delay his resignation until the confidence vote on Wednesday as Italy toppled into political crisis.

“The incredible thing is this is an ex-prime minister attacking Draghi, helping Putin’s propaganda and autocracy over democracy,” said Mr Di Maio, referring to 5Star leader Giuseppe Conte.

He warned that if the confidence vote did not secure Mr Draghi’s position, Italy would be forced to run a caretaker government, which would have limited powers.

This risked preventing Rome from being able to continue arming Ukraine or signing new energy deals to build up reserves in case Moscow cuts gas supplies, he said.

Dmitry Medvedev had crowed over Mr Draghi’s potential downfall. The former president of Russia suggested that more pro-Ukrainian European leaders after Boris Johnson and Mr Draghi could soon be forced out of power.

“It makes my heart cry to see that on the other side of the world, in Moscow, in an autocracy, there is Medvedev celebrating because one of the most powerful democracies in the world, Italy, has been weakened to such an extent,” Mr Di Maio told Italian TV.

“We answer for our behaviour, Draghi for his,” said Mr Conte on Friday. Since winning 33 per cent of the vote at the last national election in 2018, the 5-Star Movement has been in three governments but has lost half of its lawmakers to rival groups and seen its popular support fall by around two thirds.

Mr Conte's reason for plunging Italian politics into turmoil was that the prime minister had to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis and social problems in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Mr Draghi has played an influential role in EU sanctions against Moscow and backed Ukraine being given candidate status to join the bloc.

His allies point to his experience during the financial crisis in saving the euro as a reason why he should be persuaded to stay to tackle the cost of living crisis.

While some parties are desperate for “Super Mario” and his technocratic government to survive, hard-Right parties such as the Brothers of Italy, have called for elections.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, is now tipped to become the country’s first female prime minister if elections scheduled for next year are brought forward to the autumn.

Ms Meloni supports sending weapons and aid to Ukraine, despite having previously congratulated Mr Putin on his 2018 election victory.

Brothers of Italy, which is the modern-day heir to Italy’s fascist movement, is the largest and most popular in a coalition of Right-wing parties.

Ms Meloni could form an alliance with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, in order to lead.

Mr Salvini has faced criticism for his enthusiastic praise for Putin and flip-flopping over the war in Ukraine.