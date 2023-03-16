Collagen Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the collagen market are Gelita AG; Nitta Gelatin Inc.; Junca Gelatines S.L.; Lapi Gelatine; Gelnex; JUNCÀ GELATINES SL; Nippi Collagen NA; Weishardt; Darling Ingredients; Vinh Hoan Corporation; Foodmate Co.

The global collagen market grew from $5.78 billion in 2022 to $6.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The collagen market is expected to grow to $8.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The collagen market consists of sales of collagen by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to protein molecules made up of amino acids.It provides the body its shape to the extracellular space of connective tissues.



Due to its high strength and resistance to stretching, it is perfect for skin, tendons, bones, and ligaments. Collagen can be divided into several groups based on the type of structures they form.



The main types of collagens are gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and synthetic collagen.Gelatin materials have been widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries due to their good biocompatibility, easy biodegradability, and weak antigenicity.



Collagen are of various dosage form such as powder, liquid, and capsule.Collagen is derived from various sources that include bovine, porcine, and marine and poultry.



Collagen is used in applications such as food, health care, nutraceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics.



North America was the largest region in the collagen market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the collagen market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapidly growing obese population is significantly contributing to the growth of the collagen market.Obesity is a dangerous disease that leads to an excessive amount of body fat.



It is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.Collagen supplements may increase satiety or the feeling of fullness.



This could aid weight loss and management by reducing hunger and the number of calories consumed in a day.Collagen also suppress ghrelin, a hunger hormone.



For instance, according to A-Minsia survey, obesity and metabolic syndrome are epidemic in developed countries worldwide, with disastrous health consequences. In 2020, more than 2 billion adults (39% of the adult global population) were overweight and this is increasing rapidly year after year. Therefore, the rapidly growing cases of obesity help to drive the collagen market.



Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in the collagen market.Major companies operating in the collagen sector are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies, NeoCell Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews, HairOmega Multivitamin Gummy System are some of the trending collagen gummy brands that were introduced in the market in 2021. These gummies are rich in biotin and are responsible for nourishing the skin and supporting hair and nail growth.



In December 2020, Gelita AG, a Germany-based manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides for the food, health and nutrition, pharmaceutical industries, and for several technical applications, acquired 65% of the shares in SelJel’s.This acquisition helps Gelita AG to meet the increasing demand for gelatine, and in particular for halal bovine gelatine.



SelJel is a Turkish-based company that provides all halal products, which is important for markets across large parts of Asia in addition to Islamic states.



The countries covered in the collagen market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The collagen market consists of sales of collagen-Infused drinks, gummy candy,berries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



