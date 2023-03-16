Collagen Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the collagen market are Gelita AG; Nitta Gelatin Inc.; Junca Gelatines S.L.; Lapi Gelatine; Gelnex; JUNCÀ GELATINES SL; Nippi Collagen NA; Weishardt; Darling Ingredients; Vinh Hoan Corporation; Foodmate Co.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285577/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd.; Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd.; ConnOils LLC.

The global collagen market grew from $5.78 billion in 2022 to $6.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The collagen market is expected to grow to $8.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The collagen market consists of sales of collagen by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to protein molecules made up of amino acids.It provides the body its shape to the extracellular space of connective tissues.

Due to its high strength and resistance to stretching, it is perfect for skin, tendons, bones, and ligaments. Collagen can be divided into several groups based on the type of structures they form.

The main types of collagens are gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and synthetic collagen.Gelatin materials have been widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries due to their good biocompatibility, easy biodegradability, and weak antigenicity.

Collagen are of various dosage form such as powder, liquid, and capsule.Collagen is derived from various sources that include bovine, porcine, and marine and poultry.

Collagen is used in applications such as food, health care, nutraceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics.

North America was the largest region in the collagen market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the collagen market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapidly growing obese population is significantly contributing to the growth of the collagen market.Obesity is a dangerous disease that leads to an excessive amount of body fat.

It is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.Collagen supplements may increase satiety or the feeling of fullness.

This could aid weight loss and management by reducing hunger and the number of calories consumed in a day.Collagen also suppress ghrelin, a hunger hormone.

For instance, according to A-Minsia survey, obesity and metabolic syndrome are epidemic in developed countries worldwide, with disastrous health consequences. In 2020, more than 2 billion adults (39% of the adult global population) were overweight and this is increasing rapidly year after year. Therefore, the rapidly growing cases of obesity help to drive the collagen market.

Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in the collagen market.Major companies operating in the collagen sector are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies, NeoCell Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews, HairOmega Multivitamin Gummy System are some of the trending collagen gummy brands that were introduced in the market in 2021. These gummies are rich in biotin and are responsible for nourishing the skin and supporting hair and nail growth.

In December 2020, Gelita AG, a Germany-based manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides for the food, health and nutrition, pharmaceutical industries, and for several technical applications, acquired 65% of the shares in SelJel’s.This acquisition helps Gelita AG to meet the increasing demand for gelatine, and in particular for halal bovine gelatine.

SelJel is a Turkish-based company that provides all halal products, which is important for markets across large parts of Asia in addition to Islamic states.

The countries covered in the collagen market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The collagen market consists of sales of collagen-Infused drinks, gummy candy,berries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The collagen market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides collagen market statistics, including collagen industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a collagen market share, detailed collagen market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the collagen industry. This collagen market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285577/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread

    CALGARY — Crude oil prices plunged below US$70 and Canadian energy stocks took a beating Wednesday as market chaos continued amid concerns about a spreading bank crisis. "We're down US$12 in two and a half days, which is obviously a very, very, very large move in crude oil," said Rory Johnston, a Toronto-based energy analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter. "I think everyone's panicking today. I think panic is the name of the game right now," said Johnston. Global oil prices have

  • Calling All Brave TFSA investors: 2 Stocks to Buy in a Steep Selloff

    Well Health Technologies is one stock to buy for your TFSA. Investors who can get past the difficult emotions and buy will be well rewarded. The post Calling All Brave TFSA investors: 2 Stocks to Buy in a Steep Selloff appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Ripple effects to be felt by Canadian households

    The ripple effect from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continues to reverberate around the world. As Anne Gaviola explains, a major downgrade of the entire U.S. banking sector from a major ratings firm will impact Canadian household finances.

  • 1 Undervalued TSX Stock (With a 7.7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Diversified Royalty and benefit from steady dividend payouts in 2023. The post 1 Undervalued TSX Stock (With a 7.7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank failure marks a 'canary in the coal mine' that will have repercussions beyond the VC world

    The current phase of the economic cycle could see more firms forced to sell assets at a loss, precisely the factor that sparked the fall of SVB.

  • 3 Canadian Stocks With a Legit Chance of Making You a Millionaire

    Growth stocks, including battered but quality tech stocks, could help you on your path to becoming a millionaire. The post 3 Canadian Stocks With a Legit Chance of Making You a Millionaire appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Price outlook diverges for Canada's top two seafoods

    Canada's lobster industry is poised to claw its way out a down year, say analysts, while unsold snow crab stuck in cold storage remains an anchor dragging on the bottom line. Concern and uncertainty remain the watchwords for Canadian snow crab processors attending North America's biggest seafood trade show in Boston this week. "Last year was a very tough year, probably the toughest year our company's ever faced in the snow crab sector," says Allan MacLean, senior operations manager at Louisbourg

  • 3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy If Oil Moves Higher

    Top TSX energy stocks to buy on current weakness. The post 3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy If Oil Moves Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M

    OTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government. Fortin is also suing 16 high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, alleging defamation, misfeasance in public office, negligent investigation, public disclosure of private facts, breach of confidence and conspiracy to cause damages. A statement of

  • Market Crushers: 3 TSX Stocks That Have Returned Over 1,000% in the Past 3 Years

    Will these three TSX stocks continue their momentum in 2023? The post Market Crushers: 3 TSX Stocks That Have Returned Over 1,000% in the Past 3 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This Telecom Stock Could Be Poised for Big Gains

    Here's why Telus (TSX:T) remains a top telecom stock that all long-term investors may want to consider to battle market uncertainty right now. The post This Telecom Stock Could Be Poised for Big Gains appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Move Over Shopify: There’s a New Hot Stock in Town!

    Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock is the new Canadian momentum play in town, and it has room to run in 2023! The post Move Over Shopify: There’s a New Hot Stock in Town! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Cheap Canadian REITs (Down Over 10%) to Buy in March 2023

    Anyone can use more monthly income! Here are a few cheap Canadian REITs to consider for monthly income after the selloff. The post 3 Cheap Canadian REITs (Down Over 10%) to Buy in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of England in emergency talks as crisis deepens at Credit Suisse

    One of Europe’s biggest banks sparked global market turmoil on Wednesday amid fears it is on the brink of financial disaster.

  • Maharashtra: India farmers march in protest as onions rot

    Farmers in Maharashtra are protesting after onion prices suddenly crashed over the past few weeks.

  • 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

    Are you looking for monthly passive income? Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy now. The post 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank stocks face new rout as Credit Suisse tumbles

    STORY: Shares in European lenders tumbled again on Wednesday (March 15), dashing hopes that the storm had passed. By late morning the region’s STOXX banking index was down around 6%. Credit Suisse was leading the way lower. The embattled Swiss bank saw its shares fall over 20%. It’s faced a long series of scandals, and seen huge outflows of capital. This week it admitted to finding “material weaknesses” in its past financial reporting. On Wednesday its top investor, Saudi National Bank, said it couldn’t put in any more money. The turmoil for the sector comes after the collapse of tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank. U.S. regulators have tried to assure depositors that any cash held there, or in other banks, remains safe. There’s now also talk of tighter regulation for lenders. But contagion fears have pummelled stocks for the whole sector. They also pose a dilemma for central bankers. The U.S. Federal Reserve had been expected to hike rates again to tackle stubbornly high inflation. But some market watchers think those plans may now have to be revised for fear of sparking deeper trouble for banks.

  • Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock

    Want a stock that can provide a handsome passive income stream? Here’s a dividend stock that can deliver that and more. The post Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel blames the Fed for SVB's collapse - and warns of more failures and a painful recession

    The Fed's interest-rate increases put pressure on Silicon Valley Bank, and further hikes could cause other companies to implode, Siegel said.

  • 2 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

    Given their cheaper valuation and high dividend yields, these two Canadian stocks are an excellent buy for income-seeking investors. The post 2 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.