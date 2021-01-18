This collagen-boosting serum helps turn back the clock on aging skin - and it's only $16

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Our skin requires collagen to maintain a youthful appearance as we age. Luckily, there are affordable products that can help stop the hands of time. (Image via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although our skincare needs change over time, it’s never too early to start using products that help prevent fine lines and wrinkles. One of the best ways to help your skin look soft and supple is to use collagen-boosting products.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies. As we age, our collagen production decreases, which causes our skin to lose its firm and youthful appearance. Aside from taking collagen supplements, incorporating collagen boosting products into your skincare routine, like the Peptide Complex Serum from Eva Naturals can help increase collagen production, diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and restore more youthful looking skin.

Eva Naturals - Peptide Complex Serum, Amazon - $16

SHOP IT: Amazon, $16

What is it?

The Peptide Complex Serum by Eva Naturals contains collagen nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E, jojoba oil, aloe vera and witch hazel to soothe the skin. One of the key ingredients in the serum is hyaluronic acid, which helps bond water and collagen to plump the skin allowing it to appear more youthful. Our bodies naturally produce hyaluronic acid, but just like collagen, depletes over time.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Eva Natural’s cruelty product should be used after you wash and tone your skin. Serums should be used before your moisturizer and sunscreen so that your skin can absorb as much of the product as possible. To ensure best results, the Peptide Complex Serum should be used twice a day with your morning and nighttime skincare routine.

ALSO SEE: 21 seriously cool neon signs for your home that you can buy online in Canada

What people are saying

Eva Natural’s daily serum has more than 6,400 customer reviews and a 4.1-star rating from Amazon Canada shoppers — and its popularity has also increased by more than 100 per cent on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list. One of the most common themes amongst users of the Peptide Complex Serum is a noticeable improvement in the overall appearance of the skin and its texture.

Story continues

“I bought this to help with wrinkles and bring life back to my face. It has decreased fine lines and wrinkles to the point of barely seeing them,” one shopper wrote. “I used to have huge lines on my forehead... but they decreased in size after one month of use. The product applies easily and doesn't smell at all, which is pleasant. I will say, it does pump quite a bit of the product out. It feels really thick... but it smooths on your skin very nicely.”

As we age, our skin no longer produces as much collagen - making collagen boosting products a must-have for any skincare routine. (Image via Getty Images)

“I bought this with the bar set very low,” a customer admitted. “I didn’t think anything was going to happen. I have been using this serum now for four weeks [and] it’s wonderful! My skin tone has evened out, pores appear smaller, and those little lines creeping around my eyes have all but been erased. You have a faithful customer in me.”

ALSO SEE: 'Makes waking up so much easier:' This wake-up light alarm clock will help ease you into your day — and it's on sale

It should be noted that although products like the Peptide Complex Serum can reduce the appearance of aging skin and age spots, having great skin extends far beyond what we use on our face. Drinking enough water, eating foods rich in collagen, like citrus fruits, fish, berries and eggs) and getting enough sleep all play a factor in how we age.

Verdict

Understanding why our skin is changing is crucial to understanding how to improve it. If you’ve noticed a loss of firmness and more wrinkles starting to appear - it may be time to revamp your skincare routine and include collagen boosting products, like the Peptide Complex Serum from Eva Naturals. At only $16 its a low-risk investment with the potential for high pay-off - and who doesn’t like looking great and saving money?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.