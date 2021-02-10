Collaboration with Sherbrooke Village a boost for The Soap Company of Nova Scotia

CHERRY HILL – A commercial coup for one St. Mary’s company is an example of cultural entrepreneurship at its best, according to local community and business leaders.

The Soap Company of Nova Scotia announced last week that its line of products, carried by 46 Sobeys stores across Nova Scotia, now includes 15 additions to its line of all-natural deodorants, face and body creams, shampoos, laundry products, essential oils and candles in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to company founder and CEO Leigh McFarlane, the move builds on her successful relationship, established two years ago, with the major grocery retailer. More than this, though, she says the venture has been a virtuous marriage of local craftsmanship and business savvy.

“When we launched at Sobeys in 2018, I needed an effective display, so I turned to Stephen Flemming, executive director of Historic Sherbrooke Village, who is committed to partnering with local businesses,” she says in an email.

“Since then, talented people at the Village woodworking shop have used their incredible skill to create the beautiful red displays that promote our wares in stores. It is a joy to work with creative folks and I am incredibly grateful for their care in making what is now such a key part of our brand. Sherbrooke Village is truly a partner in our soap story.”

In a press release, Flemming says: “We aim to build increased capacity for cultural and economic development, while fostering the vibrancy of rural communities. With a special focus on the Eastern Shore, we are very pleased to have developed this partnership with The Soap Company of Nova Scotia.”

McFarlane says Village woodworkers have been instrumental in everything from mold to display production. “I designed the first molds of high-density polyethylene and had the plates cut in Halifax. I thought I could do the routering myself to make grooves for them fit together. Wrong! That was far beyond my capabilities and I turned to the woodworking shop for help. They have been an increasingly important part of the team since then.”

Story continues

She adds: “By 2018 we needed a store display that would be suitable for use in mass retail. This led to the current display that is 19.5 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 66 inches high topped by an 18-inch-high framed sign. This seven-shelf display provides plenty of room to effectively display the 34 products currently listed at Sobeys.”

Notes Flemming: “Our highly skilled trades people truly enjoy being able to put their talents to work in this meaningful economic development activity.”

Sobeys seems happy with the results. “We’re proud to partner with local companies like The Soap Company of Nova Scotia who continue to grow and bring exciting new products to retail,” says Lynda Stewart, Local Business Development Manager for the store’s Atlantic operation, in the press release.

“Building a business from scratch and experiencing it scale is so gratifying,” McFarlane says. “It’s so wonderful getting to know the people who work in each [Sobeys] store and particularly, in this time of pandemic, it is humbling to know that they continue to work each day in these uncertain times.”

Meanwhile, she adds, “I very much consider Sherbrooke Village as a partner in making this business a success. The full collection of products can be found in most stores on the beautiful red pine displays made by the talented craftsmen at historic Sherbrooke Village. It’s a truly meaningful public/private collaboration.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal