Colin Turkington targets beating Andy Rouse's BTCC title record

Turkington wants to beat Rouse's title record

Reigning British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington says he wants to set a new benchmark in the series by eclipsing Andy Rouse's record of four titles.



The WSR BMW 125i M Sport driver, a 46-time winner in the category, announced earlier this month that he would remain in his drive for 2019 and carry the number one.



He now has three titles, the same as fellow 2019 racer Matt Neal, and Turkington says he is aiming even higher.

"I feel honoured to have won three," he said. "To have won three times is amazing and if

that is as far as I can go, I will be happy with that.





"But everyone keeps telling me that Andy Rouse is the only one to have won it four times.

"I just keep thinking 'wouldn't five be great?' If you are the most successful, that is

something else. Why not shoot for the moon?





"That would be an amazing feat and that would be the dream, but you need a lot of

ingredients to be right for that to happen."





Turkington said that his path to the 2018 crown means that a repeat victory would be a

huge achievement.



He added: "When I look back at my three championships, the last one has been the hardest.

"The level of competition now is so much stronger than it ever has been. 17 different race winners shows the strength in depth and anyone can get on the podium. It will be a big job."

Rouse attended last weekend's Autosport International Show to collect a special award, after topping an Autosport and Motorsport News poll to find the Greatest BTCC driver in history.

Rouse believes Turkington stands a good chance of reaching the current benchmark.

"I do keep an eye on the modern-day BTCC and see these guys creeping up on my records," said Rouse.

"I have had that record for 33 years since my last title in 1985 - and I am pleased it still exists.



"I will be keeping an eye on Colin Turkington. Colin has got time on his side, hasn't he?

"He still has got plenty of time left him but he has got to win two more and that is going to be difficult against the current level of competition."

