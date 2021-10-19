Colin Powell and the what-ifs for the GOP and Black voters

Colin Powell climbed to the highest ranks of the armed services, advised U.S. presidents and even served as the first Black Secretary of State. After news of his death Monday morning, tributes poured in from across political aisles. But a big "what if" looms over his storied career.

What if he had sought the presidency?

In 1995, his memoir "My American Journey" was a bestseller and speculation reached a fever pitch that Powell, with his sterling defense credentials coupled with an affable demeanor, would seek the United States presidency, as a Republican.

Would a Powell presidential run have changed the course of the GOP and American politics? It's impossible to know for sure.

Years before an upstart, little known U.S. senator from Illinois would go on to become the country's first Black president, Powell had a clear opening to make a serious, credible run for the office.

But ultimately he demurred.

Powell’s brand of conservativism might have extended a broader appeal to Black audiences – who, as many political scientists and even comedians have noted, do not have monolithic political interests, even if the Democrats have dominated their vote for much of the past century.

And unlike some of the Black conservative provocateurs who today primarily market their appeal by opposing causes popular with Black voters, Powell’s politics, while conservative, would have placed him well within the mainstream of Black political thought.

Advocating for a strong national defense, pro-growth business policies and lower taxes, as well as conservative social values, would and still may find a receptive audience among a sizable portion of the Black vote. But this GOP messaging has repeatedly been stifled by the at times racist and nativist dog whistles that have surfaced within the party since Richard Nixon's Southern strategy, the Willie Horton ad and the birther-conspiracy theories pushed by Donald Trump, among others.

Appealing to Black voters

Powell's military service and success climbing its ranks showcased the American aspiration to meritocracy. His military career might have also bolstered his appeal with both white and Black voters.

In this polarized era, the Democrats have regularly garnered 80% to 90% of the Black vote, even as some Black voters have loudly bemoaned they feel taken for granted by the party. This conversation is also held quietly in the barbershops, beauty salons, deacon board meetings, historically Black colleges and universities and other venues where Black political interests are discussed with more nuance than the caricatures that emerge in national politics and media.

It's entirely possible that even if Powell had ascended to the presidency, he would have been unable to reshape the party's relationship with Black voters for the long term. And his overall political popularity faded significantly after he helped the Bush administration as secretary of State ramp up the case for regime change in Iraq before the United Nations.

Powell himself felt disillusioned with the GOP at times, and later in his life he split with the party at the presidential level. He'd later say he regretted the speech to the U.N. in 2003, where he helped make the case that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, based on intelligence that was later proven to be faulty.

Days before the 2008 election, he endorsed soon-to-be President Barack Obama on national television, citing in part the nativist strains rising through his own party. He'd go on to support Obama again in 2012, and he supported Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020.

'The epitome of the American dream'

Would Powell have been able to push the GOP into more competitive territory with Black voters and incentivized the Republican Party to broaden its appeal to them?

"There would have been a lot of crossover appeal to people who were not traditionally in the GOP," said Ron Christie, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush.

"You want to talk about the epitome of the American dream and making something from nothing, it’s him. A lot of people of color, a lot of immigrants would have looked to his story and taken away if you work hard, if you apply yourself, you too can attain the American dream and do anything and everything you want for this country."

Former U.S. Rep. Gary Franks, R-Conn., expressed similar sentiments.

Colin Powell, first Black secretary of State, dies of COVID-19 complications on Oct. 18, 2021.

"There’s no question about it, he would have gotten a whole lot of Black votes for all the right reasons," said Franks, who was one of two Black Republican members of Congress during the 1990s. “It was a different era back in ’96. … With all due respect to Bob Dole, who I consider a friend and a colleague, Colin Powell would have a been a special candidate with strong past achievements."

(Full disclosure: Franks was my professor at Hampton University.)

Powell aside, one can't help but wonder what would happen in an election cycle where both parties were able to make a competitive play for the Black vote.

Would bipartisan police reform, as Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently failed to compromise on, have been accomplished?

Would race be a less appealing wedge issue, with Biden unable to tell a radio host last year that if Black voters didn't know whom they were voting for, "you ain't Black"?

Would scare tactics and an outright witch hunt over an obscure legal theory not be seen as a get-out-the-vote issue for one party's base?

We don't know.

But, what if?

Austin Bogues is the commentary editor for USA TODAY. Follow him on Twitter: @AustinBogues

