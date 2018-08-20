Colin Kaepernick's lawyer: John Elway violated gag order in collusion case

Last week, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway talked with media about the prospect of signing Colin Kaepernick in light of the team’s struggles at backup quarterback.

“Well, you know what, and I said this a while ago, Colin had his chance to be here,” Elway said. “We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it.”

Elway was referring to failed 2016 trade discussions with the San Francisco 49ers that Kaepernick nixed when he was asked to take a a pay cut from $11.9 million to $7 million.

Elway admitted he might have violated confidentiality order

While talking about Kaepernick, Elway appeared to violate a confidentiality order from his deposition in Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL. And he recognized that potential violation as he spoke.

“As I said at my deposition – and I don’t know if I’m legally able to say this – hey, he’s had his chance to be here,” Elway said. “He passed it.”

Mark Geragos: Elway ‘suffering from some real brain trauma’

Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos agreed that Elway did in fact violate a gag order and said so on his “Reasonable Doubt” podcast with Adam Corolla (h/t@ Pro Football Talk) while taking a shot at Elway in the process.

“Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding like a club at me,” Geragos said. “And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma.”

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer had harsh words for John Elway, whom he accused of violating a gag order in his client’s collusion case against NFL. (AP)

Elway is among a group of NFL executives who also includes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair who were deposed in Kaepernick’s grievance that the league has colluded to keep him unemployed because of his social justice protests that involve kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, 30 and a proven NFL quarterback, is going into a second consecutive season unable to find a job.

Geragos says he’s ready to play.

“He works out like a banshee,” Geragos said. “I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively good shape, ready to go at any moment.”

