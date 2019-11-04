Colin Kaepernick spent his birthday feeding, helping homeless in Oakland

Colin Kaepernick spent part of his 32nd birthday caring for those experiencing homelessness in Oakland. (Know Your Rights Camp/Instagram)

In the children’s book “Zen Shorts,” the panda protagonist, Stillwater, has an uncle that believes in giving to others on his birthday. He has everything he needs, the uncle believes, so he enjoys giving small gifts to others on his birthday.

We don’t know if Colin Kaepernick has read the story, but he clearly has a similar belief.

Kaepernick spends birthday giving to others

Sunday was Kaepernick’s 32nd birthday, and while NFL owners have ensured he wouldn’t be using his football talents to help a team, he did something that was far more meaningful.

With his organization Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick joined forces with People’s Breakfast Oakland to care for those experiencing homelessness in the California city.

The Al Pastor Papi food truck provided meals, Know Your Rights handed out 200 backpacks filled with items like socks, hygiene kits and breathing masks, and there were staff on hand from Freedom Community Clinic to do blood pressure screenings and provide healing ear acupressure.

At one point while they were in the tent city, Kaepernick was presented with a cake and serenaded with Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.”

Gwen Woods, the mother of Mario Woods, was among those present. Mario Woods was killed by San Francisco police in 2015; Kaepernick said in a magazine interview this year that Woods’ death inspired him to start Know Your Rights Camp with his longtime partner, Nessa Diab.

