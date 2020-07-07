Colin Kaepernick Signs Overall First-Look Deal With Disney

Click here to read the full article.

Civil rights advocate and football pro Colin Kaepernick has inked an overall first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company, and the deal includes multiple scripted and unscripted projects that center on race and social justice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN, which is owned by Disney, announced that the first project to stem from the deal will be a docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s career. Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and former ESPN host, will produce the upcoming docuseries. Hill left ESPN after being suspended from the publication for criticizing President Donald Trump — who she referred to as a white supremacist — on Twitter.

More from IndieWire

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Kaepernick closed his Disney deal via his Ra Vision Media company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Additional details about the upcoming docuseries are under wraps, as are details about the other scripted and unscripted projects that could stem from Kaepernick’s deal. That said, the ESPN announcement notes that upcoming projects would focus on perspectives from the Black and Brown communities.

The Kaepernick-Disney news was announced several days after the football pro and social activist made headlines for “Colin in Black & White,” an upcoming Netflix scripted drama that hails from Kaepernick and “When They See Us” creator Ava DuVernay. Netflix’s upcoming series centers on Kaepernick’s early years and promises insights into the acts and experiences that inspired Kaepernick to become a civil rights activist.

Story continues

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.