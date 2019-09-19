Colin Kaepernick rumors: QB's agents have reached out to Steelers, Jets and Saints

Could Colin Kaepernick swoop in to save a QB-needy team? Don't count on it.

According to SNY, which cited a source close to the former 49ers quarterback, Kaepernick is still waiting on a call for a chance in the wake of numerous quarterback injuries, including Nick Foles, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Sam Darnold.

"Colin is literally in the best shape of his life," the source said. "He’s been working out five days a week at 5 am for three years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a quarterback."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith claimed Kaepernick's representatives even took the initiative to contact the Steelers, Jets and Saints, though the outcome wasn't encouraging.

"I am being told that he has contacted — Colin Kaepernick's agent and others — have contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers," Smith said this week. "Essentially, they're not interested. They've contacted the Jets, no word on them yet. They've contacted the Saints. They didn't get their phone calls returned."

Jacksonville leaned on Gardner Minshew in Week 2, while Pittsburgh and New Orleans also made adjustments. The Steelers added Paxton Lynch to their practice squad and the Saints signed J.T. Barrett to theirs, but New York could be in trouble as they're down to third-string quarterback Luke Falk after backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

With one door slightly ajar, Kaepernick will continue putting in the work that could lead to a backup job.

He even recruited Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to catch some passes in a throwing session earlier this month.

Story continues

MORE: Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Ref told me to 'stay off' Tom Brady after a legal hit | Giants' Daniel Jones on taking over for Eli Manning: 'I understand the responsibility' | Jets' Jamal Adams blasts NFL over fine for hit on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Considering nearly a half-dozen quarterbacks are already out before Week 3 is underway, it could be a matter of time before a team rolls the dice on the quarterback.