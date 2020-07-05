Colin Kaepernick Rejects Independence Day Celebration In Tweet

Click here to read the full article.

Former 49ers NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick spoke out against the mistreatment of Black people on America’s birthday. Earlier this afternoon Kaepernick posted a striking montage documenting the violent history against Blacks on his Twitter page. In the video acts of police brutality, photographs of slavery and lynching are juxtaposed against fireworks and the first words of the preamble to the Constitution: “We The People.”

Earlier this week it was announced Colin Kaepernick would team up with Ava DuVernay for a limited series on Netflix focusing on Kaepernick’s earlier years and experiences in California. The series will shed light on the development of young black man destined to become a NFL quarterback and civil rights advocate.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020





