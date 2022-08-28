Colin Kaepernick, girlfriend Nessa Diab announce birth of first child
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is now officially a father.
Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab announced the birth of their first child on Sunday afternoon on social media.
“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!” Diab, who is an MTV host and is covering the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, wrote.
“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family … Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”
Diab and Kaepernick, who reportedly started dating in 2015, said they welcomed their child “a few weeks ago” and promised to share more information soon.
