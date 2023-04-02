Colin Jost Pranked by Michael Che on ‘SNL’s Weekend Update: ‘Meanest Thing You’ve Ever Done to Me’ (Video)

The Weekend Update segment of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” was strangely quiet, leading co-anchor Colin Jost to look visibly bewildered by the lack of laughter at his jokes – only to learn he’d been pranked by co-anchor Michael Che.

Jost’s first few jokes during Weekend Update, which took shots at Donald Trump’s indictment, received only a smattering of laughter from the in-studio audience, and Jost was starting to look uncomfortable.

“At this point, it feels like even conservatives have moved on. I mean I went down to the courthouse today and I was the only protester there,” Jost said, revealing an image of himself in a MAGA hat with a sign that read “Let Our Boy Go.”

After Jost told the joke, someone in the audience yelled, “You stink!” At this, Che finally cracked and said, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools.”

An extremely relieved Jost started laughing and admitted the lack of laughter was rattling him. “Truly I was like, ‘Am I not mic’d?’ and then I was like, ‘Oh I just suck.’” Jost added, “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me. I am covered in sweat.”

Che was chuffed and Jost couldn’t stop laughing. And when Jost’s next joke brought the normal amount of laughter he tried to shoot back at the audience, “Don’t you even dare try now!”

The bit brought to mind Jost and Che’s previous recurring segment in which they would write jokes for each other that were purposefully embarrassing or offensive, usually rattling Jost far more than Che.

Watch the bit in the video above.

