‘That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done’: Colin Jost falls victim to ‘evil’ Michael Che prank on SNL

Colin Jost was left temporarily humiliated on Saturday Night Live after falling victim to an “evil” prank by his co-host Michael Che.

On Saturday (1 April), the US sketch show aired its latest episode, which was hosted by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

As usual, Jost and Che hostedSNL’s Weekend Update segment – however, as this was April Fools’ Day, Che had something planned unbeknownst to the man sat beside him.

While Jost delivered his jokes as normal, he noticed that barely anybody in the audience was laughing. Conversely, when Che made his quips, he received a rapturous reaction from those in the crowd.

Later, Che told Jost: “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools’.”

Jost, clearly relieved, said: “Am I not miked?” He then told Che he was convinced that he “just sucked”.

Through laughter, Jost said: “God, you’re evil”, adding: “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me. I’m covered in sweat.”

As the audience – finally – laughed at his reaction, Jost quipped: “Don’t you even dare!”

Colin Jost was convinced he ‘sucked’ after ‘evil’ Michael Che prank (YouTube)

Jost was not the only one to find themselves the source of an April Fools’ Day prank. Recent Oscar winner, who won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking last month, received a letter asking her to “return” her award as her victory had been a “mistake”.

Polley shared the note on Twitter, telling her followers that it had, in fact, been sent by her 11-year-old child.

Elsewhere on SNL, host Quinta Brunson, creator and star of Abbott Elementary, called out sitcom Friends for its lack of diversity during her opening monologue.

Meanwhile, James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump to skewer the former president days after he was indicted on charges of falsifying business records.