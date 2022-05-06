Colin Firth Just Reignited Our Hopes for ‘Mamma Mia 3’

“Mamma Mia,” here we go again again.

Four years after sequel film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” wowed with a soaring finale musical sequence and turned back the clock to see just how the iconic foursome of Meryl Streep’s Donna and her three potential baby daddies came to be, star Colin Firth teased that he would return for a third film in a heartbeat.

“I think it could happen,” Firth said during “Good Morning America” on May 5. “If you manage to make a second one, I guess you can make a third, a fourth, and a fifth. It was already a miracle.”

He added, “And if people want it, I would do it just to see my friends again on some beautiful island.”

Set on the Greek island of Kalokiri, the “Mamma Mia” films star Meryl Streep (and Lily James) as Donna, a hotel owner who is unsure which of her three ex-boyfriends are the biological father of daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, and Pierce Brosnan play the trio of former beaus who could be Sophie’s dad; by sequel “Here We Go Again,” all of them feel like grandparents to Sophie’s child.

Christine Baranski, Andy Garcia, and Dominic Cooper round out the ensemble cast, which included a cameo by Cher in the sequel. Ol Parker directed both features.

Firth revealed that as “improbable” as it sounds, the “Mamma Mia” films were just as endearing to make as they were to watch.

“Quite often it looks fun, but it isn’t,” Firth explained. “We’re actually at work, and it’s hard work to make a thing look fun. Not so much this time.”

The “Staircase” star continued, “We weren’t as drunk as we looked, but it was just the sheer joy of this group of people.”

Plus, a catchy ABBA soundtrack makes it impossible not to party: “There’s something about ABBA,” Firth said. “Whatever you think of them — whether you liked them back in the day…It links us all anyway because everybody knows it, so I think there’s a magic to that.”

“Mamma Mia” producer Judy Craymer previously told Vulture that it was always the idea to do a trilogy.

“I don’t think it would be as difficult to get everyone back together,” Craymer said. “I know I said that there probably will be one. I know. But it’s become such an important brand, and you just gotta get it right. There’s ideas and there’s thoughts, and ABBA has written more songs. I just have to get a move when I’m ready.”

Mamma Mia, here we go AGAIN?! Colin Firth says he's down for a third movie: “I would do it just to see my friends again on some beautiful island.” https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/V4nH1z6PXb — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 5, 2022

