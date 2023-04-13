Colin Farrell Is A Gun-Toting Maniac In Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’

Colin Farrell is straight-up cutthroat as “the new kingpin of Gotham.”

On Wednesday, the streaming service Max, formerly known as HBO Max, dropped a first-look teaser trailer of “The Penguin,” which will explore the supervillain’s rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

In the grimy trailer set in the wake of the blockbuster hit “The Batman,” Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell reprises his role as deformed crime lord Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

Farrell first starred as the waddling malefactor in Matt Reeves’ 2022 movie “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s defender.

In a clip from the very Tony Soprano-esque teaser, the mob boss delivers a threat to a henchman, saying, “you step outta line, even once, I’ll gut you like a goddamn fish.”

Though very little is known about the series’ plot, Twitter users gushed over the trailer.

'THE PENGUIN' trailer. Coming to MAX 2024. They can take my money now & please....someone get Colin Farrell's awards ready. pic.twitter.com/8LwJ4eg3P6 — Joshua Neal (@joshuaneall) April 12, 2023

Me after watching The Penguin teaser trailer #ThePenguinpic.twitter.com/zu6dy96cR7 — Kevin11 (@TheSpirit84) April 12, 2023

First Teaser Trailer for Matt Reeves The Penguin Series LOOKS INCREDIBLE!!

pic.twitter.com/b6nuYqheRl — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) April 12, 2023

The sneak peek debuted as a part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of Max, which blends the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The new service will launch on May 23.

Produced by Reeves, “The Penguin” also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

Coming up, Farrell is also set to star in “The Batman Part II,” which will premiere on Oct. 3, 2025.

An official release date for “The Penguin” has not been announced, but it’s expected to debut on Max next year.

