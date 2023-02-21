Coles Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Coles Group (ASX:COL) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$20.9b (flat on 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$616.0m (up 12% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 3.0% (up from 2.6% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: AU$0.48 (up from AU$0.41 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Coles Group EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 7.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.2% growth forecast for the Consumer Retailing industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Consumer Retailing industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Coles Group.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top TSX stocks investors should consider buying right now. The post Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month

    Here's why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one top dividend stock that long-term investors should consider in this current market. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Couples: How to Make $890/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

    TFSA investors who have room with their partner can invest in these three stocks and create incredible monthly passive income that lasts. The post TFSA Couples: How to Make $890/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    These Canadian companies continue to grow, irrespective of market conditions. The post 5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Food prices continue to rise, as Canada's headline inflation eases to 5.9 per cent in January

    Canada's inflation rate was slightly lower than analysts had expected, according to a Reuters poll.

  • The 'Canadian Warren Buffett' warns tech stocks are more overvalued than during the dot-com bubble - and predicts a painful selloff

    Prem Watsa, the billionaire boss of Fairfax Financial, sees growth stocks like Amazon and Tesla tumbling in the months ahead.

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

    There are more reasons than just a high dividend yield to have this Canadian energy stock on your watch list. The post Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India and Singapore launched on Tuesday a real-time link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers between the two countries, the first such for the South Asian nation that is the world's biggest recipient of remittances. Transfers of funds between the two countries will now be possible using just mobile phones due to the tie-up between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow facility. Singapore has already established a cross-border payments link with Thailand and is working on one with Malaysia, according to the website of the city-state's central bank.

  • Supermarkets begin rationing fruit and vegetables

    Fresh fruit and vegetables are being rationed at two of Britain's biggest supermarkets after poor foreign harvests and a domestic farming crisis led to shortages expected to last for weeks.

  • A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama

    Cascades stock looks like a terrific value in a rocky market for March 2023. The post A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after economic warnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    U.S. stocks were in a downswing Tuesday to start a busy holiday-shortened week as investors weighed earnings letdowns from big-box retailers and considered the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Galois Capital Shuts Down After Losing $40M to FTX

    Galois co-founder said the fund has halted all trading as it is no longer viable post-FTX.

  • 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

    Many baby boomers have retired from the workforce, but you might not be able to tell from their spending habits. While it's important for them to enjoy their golden years, some aren't doing the best...

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Pakistan Nears IMF Bailout Pact After Tax Plan Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is inching closer to reviving a $6.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after the parliament approved on Monday the plan to roll out higher taxes.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise

  • Suncor Energy names Exxon veteran Rich Kruger as CEO

    "Investors are likely going to see this as a key reason to expect a complete positive change in the safety culture at SU," Eight Capital analysts said. Smith replaced Mark Little as CEO in July following a worker death, which was the fifth fatality at the company since 2019. The company named Smith as its finance chief in place of Alister Cowan, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

  • Suncor announces Rich Kruger as new president and CEO

    CALGARY — A familiar face is returning to Canada's oil industry. Rich Kruger, who led Imperial Oil Ltd. as president and CEO from 2013 until his retirement in 2019, has been named the new chief executive of Suncor Energy Inc. after a months-long search. The Calgary-based oil producer and refiner made the announcement Tuesday, bringing an end to months of speculation and anticipation by analysts and investors. The 63-year-old Kruger, who will take the top job on April 3, will replace interim CEO

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Beginners Should Consider Right Now

    Are you new to investing and want to earn some safe passive income? These quality Canadian stocks could provide years of dividend income ahead. The post 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Beginners Should Consider Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0125

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ( TSE:TVE ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0125 per share on the 15th of...