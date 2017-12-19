Coleman's basket helps Texas to beat Tennessee State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Matt Coleman made a driving shot in the lane with nine seconds left, enabling Texas to escape an upset attempt by Tennessee State 47-46 on Monday night.

Dylan Osetkowski led Texas with 16 points, including back-to-back baskets late in the game, and Kerwin Roach II scored 12 for Texas (8-3).

Christian Mekowulu led Tennessee State (5-5) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Delano Spencer scored all 11 of his points in the second half. His 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 46-45 lead with 1:26 left.

Tennessee State hurt itself with 25 turnovers.

Texas trailed for much of the first half before finishing with a 10-2 push to take a 25-21 lead into the break.

Even with that late rally, the Longhorns shot only 31 percent, and committed nine turnovers, in the first half.

Mekowulu, a 6-9 junior, dominated inside with 11 points and five rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State: This team that nearly beat Texas lost its season opener at Kansas 92-56.

The game at Texas was the third of six consecutive the Tigers play on the road between Dec. 2 and Dec. 31. Texas was the first against a school from a Power 5 conference during this stretch, and next the Tigers are at No. 16 Purdue on Thursday.

Texas: Eleven games into the season, the Longhorns are a still a miserable shooting team. They rank last in the 10-team Big 12 in 3-point and free throw shooting accuracy, at 29.3 and 61.1 percent, respectively, before Monday. They rank near the bottom nationally as well. ...Texas missed its first 11 3-point attempts before Kerwin Roach II made two in row late in the first half. The Longhorns finished 3 of 21 (14 percent) from 3-point range. ...Coleman committed just seven turnovers in the first nine games. He has 10 in the last two games, including six Monday.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State is at No. 16 Purdue on Thursday.

Texas is faces Alabama in Birmingham on Friday.