Coleman scores 22 and Texas upends No. 12 Oklahoma 79-74

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Oklahoma's star freshman Trae Young had been off his game but was starting to find his stroke when Texas guard Matt Coleman took a pass, stepped out and swished a 3-pointer before heading back up the court and waving his hands to urge the home crowd to get on its feet.

Then came another long jumper. Then a tough layup.

Even a missed dunk fired up the crowd by the sheer aggressiveness of the move. Coleman's burst sparked a second-half rally as Texas stormed back late and closed the game with a 22-8 run to beat the No. 12 Sooners 79-74 on Saturday.

''I see every game as a gift and an opportunity,'' said Coleman, who finished with 22 points. ''That was probably the turning point of the second half. We were down 10 and I felt like our sprit wasn't great. We just needed something, a stop or block or steal or dunk or something to get us over that hump.''

Texas coach Shaka Smart leaned on his guard in a timeout to find a spark for his team.

''I told Matt if we play with spirit, we will win the game,'' Smart said.

Coleman's biggest mental test came when he made four consecutive three throws in the final two minutes. They helped clinch a victory that came after he missed three free throws late in a loss at Texas Tech just a few days earlier. Texas missed 13 free throws in that loss, but made 13 in a row in one stretch against the Sooners.

Kerwin Roach II added 19 points for Texas (15-8, 5-5 Big 12).

Young, the national scoring leader, came in averaging 30.3 points, but finished with 19 on 7-of-22 shooting and made just two 3-pointers while guarded mostly by Coleman and Roach. He also had 14 assists. The loss kept the Sooners (16-6, 6-4) from pulling into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with Kansas and Texas Tech.

''I don't think I got a rhythm,'' Young said. ''All my shots were short or long. They were all on line.''