Coleman Pressley to serve as spotter for Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford in 2019

Brad Keselowski will have a new spotter in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season as Coleman Pressley will join the No. 2 Ford team.

The personnel move was first revealed Friday in a newsletter to Keselowski’s fans and confirmed by a Team Penske representative Monday. Pressley replaces Keselowski’s longtime spotter Joey Meier, who announced last November that his tenure atop the spotter’s stand had ended after the 2018 season.

Pressley served as the spotter for the JTG Daugherty Racing No. 47 team and driver AJ Allmendinger last season. The 30-year-old North Carolina native is the son of former Monster Energy Series driver Robert Pressley.

The younger Pressley has 12 Xfinity Series starts as a driver to his credit and was the 2010 champion of the former UARA-Stars Late Model Series. His most recent NASCAR competition behind the wheel was nine races in the K&N Pro Series East from 2011-13.

Meier was instrumental as a guiding voice from the spotters’ stand for several of Keselowski’s biggest triumphs, especially at superspeedways. He first became Keselowski’s spotter in 2006.