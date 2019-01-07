Coleman Pressley to serve as spotter for Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford in 2019
Coleman Pressley to serve as spotter for Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford in 2019Brad Keselowski will have a new spotter in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season as Coleman Pressley will join the No. 2 Ford team. The personnel move was first revealed Friday in a newsletter to Keselowski's fans and confirmed by a Team Penske representative Monday. Pressley replaces Keselowski's longtime spotter Joey Meier, who […]
Brad Keselowski will have a new spotter in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season as Coleman Pressley will join the No. 2 Ford team.
The personnel move was first revealed Friday in a newsletter to Keselowski’s fans and confirmed by a Team Penske representative Monday. Pressley replaces Keselowski’s longtime spotter Joey Meier, who announced last November that his tenure atop the spotter’s stand had ended after the 2018 season.
RELATED: On the move in 2019
Pressley served as the spotter for the JTG Daugherty Racing No. 47 team and driver AJ Allmendinger last season. The 30-year-old North Carolina native is the son of former Monster Energy Series driver Robert Pressley.
The younger Pressley has 12 Xfinity Series starts as a driver to his credit and was the 2010 champion of the former UARA-Stars Late Model Series. His most recent NASCAR competition behind the wheel was nine races in the K&N Pro Series East from 2011-13.
Meier was instrumental as a guiding voice from the spotters’ stand for several of Keselowski’s biggest triumphs, especially at superspeedways. He first became Keselowski’s spotter in 2006.