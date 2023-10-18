Coleen Rooney reveals husband Wayne got a vasectomy after fourth son

Coleen Rooney has revealed that her husband Wayne Rooney got a vasectomy after the 2018 birth of their fourth son, Cass.

The TV personality, 37, talks about her marriage to the former footballer, 37, in the Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

The couple have four children together: Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five.

In the series, Coleen reveals that Wayne “got the snip” after Cass was born.

“I always thought I’d have a few kids, maybe three at the most,” she says. “And then number four came along and we knew our family was complete. Then me and Wayne talked about him having a vasectomy. He said, ‘After this baby, we’re not having any more.’ And Wayne went in and got snip. So I knew for sure we wouldn’t have any more children.”

The three-part documentary follows the events surrounding the now infamous tweet from Coleen in which she accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper using information taken from Coleen’s private Instagram account.

In October 2019, Rooney concluded who was leaking her information in a Twitter/X reveal that will go down in the history books, writing: “It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah denied that she had anything to do with the leaks, and brought Coleen to trial for libel. Coleen won the 2022 court case, but to this day Rebekah continues to deny her involvement.

Coleen raises the vasectomy issue in the show because one of the fake stories that Coleen had planted on her private Instagram, to see if it got leaked to the press, was a bogus post about trying for a baby girl and considering gender selection.

Rooney family in 2018 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the documentary, Coleen speaks candidly about the ups and downs of her marriage to Wayne.

“Over the years, Wayne has got himself into situations where it’s caused bad press attention. Some mistakes are harder to forgive than others.

“I know Wayne as a person and I know his qualities, I know his downfalls. There are moments when I think I don’t know him, when he’s been drinking, and that’s when he’s a totally different person.”

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is out now on Disney+. Read about all the biggest revelations here.