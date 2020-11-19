Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s war of words in High Court ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle

When Coleen Rooney dropped her ‘Wagatha Christie’ bombshell on Twitter in October last year, she ignited an explosive feud with fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy that set the internet ablaze.

The 227-word post claimed that Rooney had been the victim of a series of leaks, and that an investigation had led her to the conclusion: “It’s ……….Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Millions of people around the world pored over each part of the statement, reading into each word, the 37 punctuation marks, and the possible meanings behind every turn of phrase.

Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, has denied she was the source of the leaks and is suing for damages for libel.

Now that the WAG feud has become a fully-fledged High Court battle, some of Britain’s top lawyers have done their own analysis of Rooney’s words for all to see.

In the explosive post, Rooney said she had suspected a friend of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper and launched her own investigation, setting in train a social media sting operation.

“For a few years now someone I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories”, she told her followers.

Rooney, who is married former England star Wayne Rooney, “had a suspicion” and published fake news on her Instagram account to see if it ended up in the media.

“I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account”, she wrote.

“Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from”, she concluded.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ……….Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Vardy, told the court on Thursday she has been painted as the “villain”, and that Rooney’s use of the term “someone” showed the intent behind her message.

“One individual is said to be responsible for the leaks over a prolonged period”, he said.

The initial court skirmish is over what an ordinary reader would have understood from Rooney’s post.

Mr Tomlinson pointed out she referred to “who it could be” as well as suggesting that “just one person” had viewed the fake posts which then ended up in The Sun.

“The whole purpose of the post is to reveal who has been leaking information to The Sun”, he said.

But David Sherborne, barrister for Rooney, had a different interpretation of the words.

“The impression the reader would take away would be the essential message, that it was Rebekah Vardy’s account that was the source of private stories about the defendant appearing in The Sun; not Rebekah Vardy herself. The impression the post gives the ordinary reader stops short of guilt.”

He drew out Rooney’s use of the phrase “except ONE account” to argue that an Instagram account, rather than Vardy herself, was being accused.

“It would be a matter of common knowledge that a media personality and celebrity…would not be the only person to have access to her Instagram account”, said Mr Sherborne, adding that older members of the court may be unaware of this wisdom that he knew to be true.

Mr Tomlinson – who opened his address to the court with the definition of a WAG that he had lifted from Wikipedia - suggested to Mr Justice Warby that Mr Sherborne may be referring to them.

Mr Sherborne also ventured that social media users are naturally drawn to the conclusion of post like Rooney’s, highlighting the “typographical choice of three sets of ellipses and a full stop” as further proof of its importance in summarising the whole post.

Mr Justice Warby has been asked to consider competing meanings of Rooney’s post.

Vardy argues the words means she “has consistently and repeatedly betrayed (Rooney’s) trust over several years by leaking (her) private and personal Instagram posts and stories for publication in the Sun Newspaper including a story about gender selection in Mexico; a story about (her) returning to TV; and a story about the basement flooding in the (her) new house.

Rooney says the meaning is: “There are reasonable grounds to suspect that (Vardy) was responsible for consistently passing on information about (Rooney’s) private Instagram posts and stories to The Sun newspaper.”

The judge is due to make his decision on Friday at 2pm.