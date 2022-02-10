Coleen Rooney addresses Wayne’s cheating for the first time

Coleen Rooney has addressed her husband’s cheating for the first time in a new documentary for Amazon.

In the documentary entitled “Rooney”, she says she hopes Wayne has "learnt" from his past mistakes and will not get into "horrible situations" in future.

Mrs Rooney admits his past behaviour was "not acceptable" but she would have to "live with it".

The former England star, who now manages Derby County, has had previous run-ins with both alcohol and other women.

In 2018 he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after admitting being nearly three times the legal drink drive limit while at the wheel of another woman's car following a night out.

Following the incident the 35 year-old vowed to make their marriage work.

Speaking about deciding to stick with her marriage, Mrs Rooney said: "When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not what else.

"Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me - my mum and dad and they've always given me a positive outlook on things and there's nothing that we can't deal with.

"Hopefully he's learnt and he doesn't get himself into any of them horrible situations again.

"But it's happened and I've got to live with it and if I couldn't cope with living with it I would have ended the relationship."

She said she had "moved on" from previous incidents that had happened at a different stage of their lives.

"It's not acceptable what he's done, but it's happened and that was in the stage of life we were in at the time but we've moved on," she said.

"I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable. If it comes up, we'd talk about it like we're talking about it now.

"I haven't got the anger I did at the time."

Mrs Rooney met her husband when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school.

They began dating when they both turned 16 and have four sons together - Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

The documentary comes amid an ongoing legal battle between Mrs Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City player Jamie Vardy.

Mrs Rooney, 35, accused Mrs Vardy, 39, in an October 2019 Twitter post of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long "sting operation" - earning her the nickname "Wagatha Christie".

Rooney launches on Friday, February 11 on Prime Video.