Coleen Nolan reveals cancer diagnosis - the fourth Nolan sister to face disease

Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 58-year-old singer and Loose Women star, part of family pop group The Nolans, has already seen three of her sisters diagnosed with cancer.

Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52 and Linda announced this year that her cancer had spread to her brain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In March Linda said she had bought a wheelchair and moved in with her sister Denise and was preparing for "the inevitable".

Another sibling Anne was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago but is now cancer-free.

Coleen spoke about her diagnosis on Loose Women on Monday, saying the cancer was spotted almost by chance.

Read more:

Boyzone star pays tribute after Ronan Keating's brother dies in car crash

Melanie Sykes says she has Tourette's

She said she was seeing a dermatologist about another problem when the doctor said the patch was common skin cancer basal cell carcinoma.

She added: "I went back in and he was very good and he said, 'Look, it's nothing to worry about. It is actually a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it'."

Chemo cream is the first line of treatment, with surgery an option if that does not work.

"My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say.

"I'm sick of cancer and also, my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because this that I've got at the moment seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through.

"And... what Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she's having chemo.

"It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, 'Oh yeah, I've got a carcinoma'."

After the announcement, Linda wrote on Twitter how "very proud" she was of her younger sister Coleen.

The 64-year-old wrote: "She acted on her instincts, found something amiss and got it checked.

"If you spot something out of the ordinary for you, PLEASE get it checked. Don't be frightened."