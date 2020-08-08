Coleen Nolan considering mastectomy after sisters Anne and Linda diagnosed with cancer

Coleen Nolan attends the Pride of Manchester Awards 2019 at Waterhouse Way on May 08, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images)

Coleen Nolan has admitted she is considering a mastectomy as sisters Anne and Linda battle cancer.

It was revealed last week two Coleen’s older siblings were receiving treatment for the condition at the same time, and the Loose Women star has said the news has made her consider preventative measures.

While Linda, 61, is currently living with liver cancer, she has previously overcome breast cancer. Anne, 69, currently has stage three breast cancer.

Sister Bernie died from the same condition aged 52 in 2013.

Speaking to The Mirror, Coleen admitted: “It’s hard not to be consumed by fear when those so close to you have been affected.”

Asked if she had considered a mastectomy, she responded: “Of course. Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy.

“I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, ‘Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?’ If that’s a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them.”

View photos The Nolans, who had their record 'Dressed to Kill' thrown out of the top 100 pop chart. Left to right; Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Coleen Nolan, and Maureen Nolan (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) More

She added her children, Shane Jnr, 31, and Jake, 27, from marriage to actor Shane Richie, and daughter Ciara, 19, with second husband, Ray Fensome, are “terrified”.

She added: “My kids definitely think I should investigate surgery. They’re absolutely terrified because they’ve seen cancer ravage our family.”

She also told how she sees a specialist each year to check her breasts for abnormalities, as well as checking herself daily in the shower.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last week, Linda admitted to feeling “lucky” at having treatment at the same time as Anne. She said: “Don’t get me wrong, we’ve both had our moments, we’re both scared to death, we want to live. It is a very scary diagnosis.

“We are lucky I suppose in the fact that we can have it [treatment] together.”