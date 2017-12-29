Coleby's late block helps W Kentucky edge Louisiana Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Dwight Coleby scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had a huge block in the last five seconds as Western Kentucky held on to defeat Louisiana Tech 69-68 on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener.

The Hilltoppers (9-5) led for more than 39 minutes only to see the lead slip away with just 18 seconds remaining when DaQuan Bracey scored on a drive to put the Bulldogs up 68-67.

Lamonte Bearden hit a pair of free throws to put Western Kentucky back on top 69-68 with 11 seconds remaining.

Bracey had a jump shot blocked by Coleby with five seconds left, but chased down the ball and passed to Jacobi Boykins who missed from distance as time ran out.

Justin Johnson also scored 16 for Western Kentucky with Taveion Hollingsworth adding 15.

Louisiana Tech started the season 5-0 but has gone 4-5 since. Boykins led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Bracey added 13.