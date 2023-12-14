Cole Tucker Wishes ‘Wife’ Vanessa Hudgens a 'Happy Birthday' In First Post Since Wedding

The baseball player also shared some more intimate photos of the couple on vacation and inside their home

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker is celebrating his new bride Vanessa Hudgens.

The baseball player, 27, shared a loving tribute on Instagram with several photos of the newlyweds over the past few months in honor of Hudgens’ 35th birthday.

The Instagram carousel started with a photo of the pair smiling at each other hand-in-hand on their wedding day. The pair matched, with Hudgens in a Vera Wang ivory wedding gown and veil embroidered with "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023” and Tucker in a cream-colored jacket with a white shirt and gray pants.

The next several photos showed the pair having fun together over the past few months, including shots of them posing outside of a golf club, taking a selfie together while smiling on a bike, posing in front of a sunset outlook and posing on a pier next to some koi fish.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

He also shared more intimate shots, including one of Hudgens holding up a pineapple in their home and posing in front of a fireplace. He ended the post with a picture of what appeared to be a piece of memorabilia from their wedding showing miniature figures of him and Hudgens in wedding attire holding up a WWE belt.

Cole Tucker/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens

“Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!” he captioned the post.

Tucker and Hudgens wed earlier this month in a private ceremony, officiated by Jay Shetty and held at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. The High School Musical star recalled to Vogue that seeing her soon-to-be-husband at the altar “for the first time” was the “most emotional moment of my life.”

“I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor," recalled Hudgens.

The pair initially met on a meditation Zoom hosted by Shetty, 36, in October 2020. Three years later in February 2023, they got engaged in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Cole Tucker/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

"It’s the most romantic city in the world,” Hudgens said of the proposal. “[But,] I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip. I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard.”

Like the engagement, she told Vogue that the wedding couldn’t have been more perfect.

"Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical,” she said. “Literally, talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”



