Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 - Getty Images

From ELLE

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart have denied sexual allegations levelled against them and two of their Riverdale co-stars by several Twitter users.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday, the actor spoke out against the allegations on social media after the accusations came to light, stating that he and his ex-girlfriend Reinhart were seeking legal action. Riverdale actors Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

‘Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter [sic],’ Sprouse wrote on Twitter on Monday. ‘I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.’

He continued, explaining that ‘false accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault.'

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

‘Furthermore, I would never silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.

‘This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel cast mates and me.’

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Reinhart later quoted her ex’s tweets, adding her own statement on Twitter which reads: ‘I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was specifically to create false stories about me and my cast.

Story continues

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

'I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers - and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.'

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

The 23-year-old actress added that the allegations have been ‘incredibly triggering’ and ‘scary’, noting: ‘I've always supported survivors and believed them.

'I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.'

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

The accusations against Cole come from an anonymous Twitter account with the handle @Victori6680029. The user alleges that Cole sexually assaulted them at a party in 2013 at New York University.

Several other anonymous Twitter accounts have accused Reinhart, Morgan and Apa of sexual misconduct.

Speaking out in defence of her co-stars, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch tweeted: 'As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I am deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault. This is why real assault allegations can sometimes not be taken seriously, you should be ashamed. This is disgusting.'

As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I am deeply deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault. This is why real assault allegations can sometimes not be taken seriously, you should be ashamed. This is disgusting. https://t.co/EX8mUIuFGJ — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) June 22, 2020

Petsch also took to her Instagram Stories to speak about the allegations, describing them as a ‘very serious thing’.

Actress Camila Mendes has also shown her support for the accused co-stars on her Instagram Stories, writing: ‘It's incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault.’

Photo credit: camila mendes - Instagram

The allegations come days after Justin Bieber denied sexual assault allegations brought against him over the weekend.

On June 20, a Twitter account (which has now been deleted) claiming to be that of an anonymous woman – who referred to herself as Danielle – shared posts that alleged Bieber sexually assaulted her in 2014 after she attended one of his performances in Austin, Texas.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

After the allegations were made public, the 27-year-old responded on Twitter on Monday, stating that he had been quiet while he 'gathered the facts'.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

'I want to be clear, there is no truth to this story,’ he Tweeted, referring to the alleged incident in Texas. ‘In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location.'

Bieber proceeded to share a newspaper article from the time in question, which showed that his then girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was also at the SXSW concert with him.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Revealing that he would be taking legal action and working with Twitter following the allegations, he stated: 'Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.'

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Actor Ansel Elgort has also denied claims he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl after a Twitter user, who identified herself as Gabby, shared a now-deleted post titled ‘my story with Ansel Elgort’.

The Baby Driver star responded on Instagram to the accusations, saying that the pair had a 'brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship’ when he was 20 years old, admitting that he ‘stopped responding to her’ and ‘disappeared’.

‘As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry,’ the 26-year-old added.

‘I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.’

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like