Cole rebounds, Yanks expose shaky Rays' D in 2-0 win

  • New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    1/6

    Rays Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    2/6

    Rays Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) slides home for the second run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    3/6

    APTOPIX Rays Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) slides home for the second run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa misses a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    4/6

    Rays Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa misses a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier catches an out during third inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    5/6

    Rays Yankees Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier catches an out during third inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches during first inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    6/6

    Rays Yankees Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches during first inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a strike in the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) slides home for the second run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa misses a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier catches an out during third inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches during first inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Tuesday June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE SEINER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit Cole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Randy Arozarena
    Randy Arozarena
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole put a career-worst pummeling behind him with six sharp innings, and the New York Yankees capitalized on shaky defense by the Tampa Bay Rays for a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

The AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight as they played the first of six games in nine days against third-place Tampa Bay. New York entered Tuesday nine games ahead of the two-time defending division champs and eight up on the Blue Jays, who will host the Yankees for three games this weekend.

New York had just five hits but improved to 45-16, the best 61-game start across baseball since Seattle in 2001.

The Yankees were without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for comments to White Sox star Tim Anderson regarding Jackie Robinson. Donaldson’s ban was upheld on appeal.

Cole (6-1) allowed a career-most five homers against Minnesota in his previous outing but bounced back with a mostly stress-free start. The right-hander struck out seven, walked one and allowed five hits, all singles.

Ex-Yankee Corey Kluber (3-3) countered Cole with six innings, allowing two unearned runs, four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save, completing the Yankees' six-hitter and their 10th shutout.

The Rays made two errors in the fourth that allowed New York to take a 2-0 lead.

After Giancarlo Stanton's one-out walk, right fielder Manuel Margot dropped Gleyber Torres' routine popup near the foul line. Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a two-out single, and left fielder Randy Arozarena had a chance to throw out Stanton at the plate. Arozarena's high throw sailed so far over the catcher that Stanton scored easily and Torres was able to follow him home.

Tampa Bay has allowed 40 unearned runs this season, second-most in the majors behind the Chicago White Sox.

Cole bemoaned throwing too many pitches down the middle during his shellacking by the Twins last week. He adjusted Tuesday by essentially abandoning his cutter, throwing it a season-low three times.

After giving up homers to the first three hitters in Minnesota, Cole worked around Harold Ramirez’s single for a scoreless first inning against Tampa Bay.

He largely cruised until loading the bases with one out in the sixth, but then he induced a 6-4-3 double play from the speedy Arozarena to preserve the shutout. Cole skipped off the mound, pointing at his middle infielders. Torres made a great play at second base earlier in the inning to keep his foot on the bag receiving Cole's errant throw on a weak grounder.

HEY SHORTY

Rays shortstop Taylor Walls retired DJ LeMahieu with a stellar play leading off the first, ranging up the middle for a slow grounder, spinning and throwing as he fell into center field. Walls' throw bounced twice before first baseman Ji-Man Choi did the splits to scoop it just before LeMahieu touched first.

Kiner-Falefa made a gem in the seventh from shortstop after Kevin Kiermaier's grounder was tipped by reliever Wandy Peralta. Kiner-Falefa changed course, barehanded the ball between second and first base, and whipped it over in time for the out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: C Mike Zunino was sent for an MRI after his sore left shoulder didn't respond to treatment as hoped. ... SS Wander Franco (strained right quad) did agility work Tuesday and is progressing well. ... RHP David Hess, who had treatment in the offseason for a cancerous chest tumor, went two perfect innings including three strikeouts for the FCL Rays on Monday against the Twins.

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendinitis) threw a bullpen on the field, and he could face live hitters his next time on the mound. ... RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) has resumed throwing. ... RHP Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement syndrome) will throw three innings to hitters Wednesday and then could begin a minor league rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87) and Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96) face off in a showdown of surprising early season Cy Young Award contenders. McClanahan pitched a career-high eight innings in his previous start against St. Louis, allowing only an unearned run in a 2-1 win — he says he's never pitched nine innings at any level. Cortes stumbled in his previous outing against Minnesota, allowing two homers for the first time this season while giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James Wiseman returning in Summer League?

    James Wiseman is nearing clearance for full-contact workouts, and he and the Warriors are now optimistic he could return to action during NBA Summer League in July, sources told The Athletic. It's been both sides' goal for Wiseman to play in Summer ...

  • Why the Jaguars think playing No. 1 pick Travon Walker at linebacker is best for him

    The Jaguars feel that Walker can unlock his potential best at a new position.

  • AGT : Simon Cowell Calls His Golden Buzzer Act a 'Total Star' as Teen Says She's Still 'Speechless'

    During Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer Sara James from Poland

  • Bruce Smith questions process for Tony Boselli making NFL Hall of Fame: 'It sets a horrible precedent'

    Bruce Smith isn't a fan of Tony Boselli making the Hall of Fame.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was