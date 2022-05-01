Cole pitches Yankees to 8th straight win, 3-0 over Royals

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits into a double play to score a run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits into a double play to score a run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez talk on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    3/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez talk on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    5/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos tags New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo as he tries to run to first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    6/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos tags New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo as he tries to run to first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forces Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) out at second for a double play hit into by Andrew Benintendi during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    7/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forces Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) out at second for a double play hit into by Andrew Benintendi during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    8/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana, right, beats New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson to first for the out after Donaldson grounded out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    9/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana, right, beats New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson to first for the out after Donaldson grounded out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. walks back the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    10/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. walks back the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    11/11

    Yankees Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits into a double play to score a run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez talk on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos tags New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo as he tries to run to first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forces Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) out at second for a double play hit into by Andrew Benintendi during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana, right, beats New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson to first for the out after Donaldson grounded out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. walks back the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE SKRETTA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit Cole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Turns out the New York Yankees can win ballgames even when they don't put one out of the park.

It helps having Gerrit Cole on the mound.

The Cy Young runner-up a year ago tossed six sharp innings, the Yankees resorted to manufacturing runs against sloppy Kansas City pitching, and New York beat the Royals 3-0 Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

“No question, when you want to be a complete team and a really good one, you have to find ways at times to win in different ways,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought the pitching staff led by Gerrit made really good pitches.”

Cole (2-0) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six in another dominant start at Kauffman Stadium. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed only two earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in the pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save, helping the Yankees improve to 15-6 — just the fifth time since 1959 that the 27-time World Series champions have won at least 15 of their first 21 games.

Normally a power-hitting team, one that had hit 18 homers in its previous seven games, the Yankees saw Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa manage sacrifice flies off inconsistent Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (0-1) but little else.

“We're winning now,” Cole said. “That's all we're focused on.”

Hernandez walked five of the first 15 batters he faced and, at one point, had thrown more balls (37) than strikes (36). But the young right-hander limited the damage against a Yankees lineup that loves to inflict it.

Hernandez worked around a walk in the first, then loaded the bases with nobody out in the second but allowed just one run thanks to a double play and a groundout. Hernandez loaded them again with one out in the third, gave up a sacrifice fly, then watched Salvador Perez throw out Anthony Rizzo at third base to end the inning.

The Yankees also drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and scored on another sacrifice fly, giving them a 3-0 lead.

With Cole on the mound, that's usually enough.

He would've set down the first eight batters he faced if not for Kiner-Falefa's miscue at shortstop, ending the Yankees' 13-game errorless streak. Cole's command escaped him briefly in the third, but he got Nicky Lopez to fly out to leave the bases loaded. And in the fourth, Cole froze Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel to strand runners on second and third.

Miguel Castro and Clay Holmes each pitched a scoreless inning before Chapman finished things off.

“You give up five walks to a potent offense, it’s going to eventually catch up to you,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had a couple of chances with runners on second and third and they made pitches when he needed to.”

JUDGE ME NOT

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge got his scheduled day off Saturday, even though he's hit three homers in his last four games and five in his last seven. Judge also has hit safely in nine of his last 10 with 12 RBIs over that span.

“It's always hard to have him out,” Boone said, “but I was going to be pretty disciplined about it with another day game (Sunday) after a night game and then going to the turf in Toronto.”

NICE DUDS

The Royals debuted their “City Connect Series” jerseys featuring art deco-inspired graphics, a nod to the crown of Kauffman Stadium and the fountains of Kansas City, and the deep blue color that the team wore in the 1970s and ’80s.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LF Joey Gallo left the game with tightness in his left groin. “I'm not concerned," he said. “It just tightened up on me a little bit.” ... C Ben Rortvedt (right oblique) had a recent exam that showed no trace of the strain he sustained in February, though his return date is still unclear. “He's doing well and over the injury now,” Boone said.

Royals: Witt was hit on his wrist in the eighth inning but remained in the game. “He's going to be a little bit sore,” Matheny said, “but everything we've seen so far, he's going to be OK.” ... LHP Jake Brentz went on the injured list Saturday with a left flexor strain and RHP Matt Peacock was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace him.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Severino (2-0, 3.32) is up for the Yankees and LHP Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.38) for the Royals in Sunday's finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.