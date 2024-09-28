Cole Palmer sets Premier League record with four-goal first half against Brighton

Cole Palmer struck four times in the first half at Stamford Bridge (Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has become the first Premier League player to score four times before half-time as he powered Chelsea FC into the lead in an entertaining clash with Brighton.

The visitors had gone in front at Stamford Bridge before Palmer struck for a first time, equalising 15 minutes after Georginio Rutter’s opener.

A second from the penalty spot soon followed from the England international, before he completed his hat-trick in just nine minutes and 48 seconds of match time with a sublime free kick.

Carlos Baleba hit back for Brighton but there was time left in the half for Palmer to add a fourth, converting a through ball from Jadon Sancho to complete a remarkable feat.

Cole Palmer scored a brilliant free kick (Getty Images)

While players have registered four times in the second half previously, Palmer’s achievement was unique in the Premier League era.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sparkling season last year in his first campaign in London after his move from Manchester City, dragging the club back into European competition.

After 22 goals last season, he had registered twice in Enzo Maresca’s first five league games in charge.

The half could even have been more productive - Palmer had a potential fifth goal chalked off for offside and also struck in the woodwork in a chaotic 45 minutes.