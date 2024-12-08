Tottenham squander Chelsea gifts to pile pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Cole Palmer responded to Spurs fans throwing paper objects at him by scoring two penalties - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Once again it was ultimately Tottenham Hotspur who slipped up. Marc Cucurella fell over twice on a pitch made slick by the heavy rain, changing his boots after the second goal, as Tottenham were gifted an early 2-0 lead.

But they could not hold on. In truth they never looked like holding on as they once more stumbled. A tifo was unveiled before kick-off – reading “Audere” (to dare – from the Tottenham motto ‘to dare is to do’) and the home fans scrunched up the pieces of paper and threw them at Chelsea players, especially Cole Palmer as he took the corners. But it was Spurs who tossed it away.

Palmer also takes the penalty kicks and scored two more here – meaning his record in the Premier League is a perfect 12 from 12 which is unmatched – including an audacious ‘Panenka’ which emphasised Chelsea’s swagger and led to a mass exodus of disillusioned Spurs fans.

It was a capitulation in the capital from them in this London derby and they were almost too stunned to boo. “Tottenham Hotspur, it’s happening again,” chanted the goading Chelsea fans.

Both spot-kicks also highlighted Spurs’ vulnerabilities. Both were stupidly conceded with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr making unnecessary, reckless challenges born of desperation. What were they thinking? Were they even thinking? Chelsea could not believe their luck. But accepted it.

Yves Bissouma conceded a penalty with a reckless tackle on Moises Caicedo - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Chelsea may have weaknesses of their own, not least in goal where Robert Sanchez’s distribution is poor, but this was a comeback of character as they – whatever head coach Enzo Maresca says – emphasised they are in the Premier League title race with arguably their biggest win of the campaign so far. They certainly celebrated like they are in it.

It means the ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ (copyright Gary Neville) have come a long way and if they carry on like this it could be champagne corks in those vessels for them come May.

Chelsea are back up to second, four points behind Liverpool who have a game in hand, and two ahead of Arsenal after their draw away to Fulham. They can play down their prospects all they like but this is a strong, confident squad with some special talents such as Palmer – who brushed aside being man-marked by Bissouma - and Moises Caicedo. They also have momentum.

It was a result and, also, a performance from Spurs that piled the pressure on head coach Ange Postecoglou who held his head in disbelief after Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez volleyed his side into the lead.

Ange Postecoglou watched on as his Tottenham team yet again made a string of errors - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Postecoglou’s gamble of rushing back his centre-halves Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven – showing how much he needed them and needed a result – backfired badly as both went off. Romero lasted little more than 14 minutes having suffered a fresh injury (to his quad muscle) after his toe problem; Van de Ven felt “tightness”. In the directors’ box chairman Daniel Levy looked down and his face said it all. It was even more taught than Van de Ven’s hamstring.

These are increasingly dangerous times for Postecoglou with Spurs, down to 11th in the table, having achieved just one win in their last seven games in all competitions. And that – bizarrely – was against Manchester City.

It is the manner of the defeats, and the ease with which they concede, that is killing them at present and surely putting his job increasingly at risk. There is, unfortunately, an enduring soft underbelly and a flakiness that opponents are seizing on as they lost a two-goal lead for the 11th time, four times more than any other Premier League team.

Spurs will argue that Caicedo, who earned the first penalty to draw Chelsea level when he was taken out by Bissouma, should have been red-carded for an ugly challenge on Sarr in the first-half. Somehow the VAR deemed it was not unnecessary force and no action was taken. However Chelsea will counter that Dejan Kulusevski could also have been dismissed after catching Romeo Lavia in the face with his elbow. Lavia was substituted at half-time but that was because of a hamstring concern.

Were Moises Caicedo and Dejan Kulusevski fortunate to not be sent off in the first half? 👇 pic.twitter.com/7ItrHvtDqh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2024

For Spurs there was no excuse. Goals from Dominic Solanke and Kulusevski, both accomplished finishes, both coming after Cucurella lost possession by slipping over with Brennan Johnson seizing on the ball, gave them what should have been a commanding lead.

After that Cucurella sprinted over to the touchline to grab a different pair of boots that had more of a stud. How could such an experienced player make such a rookie mistake?

Brennan Johnson takes advantage of a slip by Cucurella before crossing to Dominic Solanke - AP/Ian Walton

But Spurs never had control. They never tried to take the temperature out of the game and were far too open, especially in midfield where there was always space for Chelsea to exploit and no Spur players actually got hold of the ball and tried to dictate the play.

Jadon Sancho, with a fine individual effort, quickly reduced the advantage as he was allowed to run unchallenged and from that moment it felt like Spurs were always going to blow it.

Jadon Sancho got Chelsea back into the game with a superb strike - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

They will argue they had chances – Sarr hit the crossbar with a header, Solanke should have added a second, Son Heung-min ran clear and shot wide – but Chelsea had more. There were at least four excellent saves from Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

There was just not enough pressing from Spurs or attempts to close Chelsea down as Sancho played in Caicedo, for the first penalty, Palmer was allowed to dribble from the touchline into the area for Fernandez’s goal – what was Destiny Udogie doing? - and then Palmer was needlessly bundled over for the second penalty. He was running away from goal.

Six minutes into added-time Son scored, to reduce Chelsea’s advantage, side-footing home after smart work from substitute James Maddison but it was all too late. Like so many things with Spurs it just gave a flicker of false hope.

07:15 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings to an end our coverage of this London derby as Chelsea go second thanks to their sensational second-half comeback. Thanks for joining us!

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer - Getty Images/Shaun Brooks

07:12 PM GMT

Maresca full of praise for ‘fantastic’ Palmer

Discussing his half-time changes, he said: “First of all we had a problem with Romeo Lavia. That meant Malo Gusto came on and we moved Moi [Caicedo] and changed the attacking midfielder. The changes were good.

“(Lavia) had a hamstring problem but now he is OK. We don’t want to take risks in December. Sometimes it’s better to make changes after 45 minutes rather than lose a player for five or six games.”

Talking about Cole Palmer, he said: “I know Cole from a long time ago and I always trust him in every aspect. He is a fantastic guy. He is learning how to play games when he is marked man-to-man, [Yves] Bissouma was with him all the game.

“He is learning, improving and scoring goals. That makes him happy and makes us happy.”

On maintaining a high level of performance, Maresca said: “The plan or the idea is to not let the players slow down. They can not drop because they know another player is waiting to come in.”

On keeping pace with title rivals, he said: “Arsenal, City and Liverpool probably don’t slide - like Cucurella did. To be serious, we are not ready, we are far from these teams but we focus on day-by-day and trying to improve the team.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca - AP/Ian Walton

07:10 PM GMT

‘Cucurella bringing emotion to the game’, jokes Maresca

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said: “For the fans and for us, I said in the week that we were working to make the fans happy, and today they can be happy.”

On Marc Cucurella slipping twice and changing boots: “He said to me after the game that he was trying to bring emotion to the game.

“No, being serious, to come this stadium against this team and be 2-0 down, but continue then with the same plan on and off the ball and then second half we changed things tactically. I think overall we deserved to win.

“It’s more a question for Marc. They are mature enough to decide what boots they need for the game. The most important thing is that we were 2-0 but we continued the same way to create chances.”

07:04 PM GMT

Cucurella’s boots ‘going in the bin’, says Sancho

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho said: “Going 2-0 down in the first half was not ideal but I knew we’d come back into the game when we got that first goal.

“Going in at half-time, the gaffer was telling us we were in the game. I have so much belief in the players so I knew we’d come out firing.

“They’re very aggressive and we knew we’d catch them if we broke the lines and beat the press. The gaffer told us to stay wide and create the one-on-ones.

“I’ve been working on my shooting a bit more. The staff and the players have been telling me otherwise.”

Discussing Cucurella’s boots, he said: “They’re going in the bin after this game. After the mistakes, I thought he played fantastic. We believe in Cucu.

“We’ve got back-to-back games every week, we need this rotation in the squad. There’s one team and then another team. It gets rotated and it works. We’ve got so many talented players and we push each other. I’m thankful I’m here.”

06:57 PM GMT

Son taking responsibility for defeat after missed chance

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said: “It’s very disappointing. I don’t know what to say at the moment. We did such a good game in the first half an hour. We conceded very sloppy goals. It feels like we lost because of these small details.

“On such a big stage, you need to step up and score in these moments. I feel like I let the team down and I feel very sorry for the team.

“We can’t concede goals like this. We can’t dive into this situation. I can stay here all day talking about the mistakes but I’d rather blame me with the chance and I’d rather take the blame.

“I had a bit of a different thinking when I was running to the ball. I’m also human and I miss. I feel the pain because it’s such an important moment of the game. The team tried.

“We got to stick together in such difficult moments, it’s very important and it’s why we need big support. The players are very young and they need support more than before and more than we had.

“The fans were always supporting amazingly but I think it’s time the players also need to step up. We need some big support and big cheering up.”

06:55 PM GMT

Palmer producing the goods

Cole Palmer now has 50 goal involvements in 48 Premier League games for Chelsea having registered 33 goals and 17 assists.

Only Erling Haaland for Man City (39), Andy Cole for Newcastle (43), and Mo Salah for Liverpool (46) have achieved the milestone in fewer appearances for a club in the competition.

06:51 PM GMT

‘Palmer’s done more than Zola already’, says Carragher

Discussing Cole Palmer on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: “When you look at Chelsea over the years, you look at flair players you look at Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard. He has probably done more than Zola already in his 18 months at the club.

“He is going to go down as one of the biggest players for Chelsea if he keeps doing what he is doing. He is a very special player, and that’s not just in the Premier League it is in Europe and world football as well.”

06:49 PM GMT

‘It’s a sore one’, says Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “It’s a sore one for sure, it’s painful. We started the game really well and then we lose Cristian Romero and we had to reshuffle. We still had some big moments to get a third and finish it off.

“The second half was a ding-dong for long and then they scored. The two penalties weren’t great, we need a bit of discipline in the box.

“It’s a key point when you lose a key player in the first 20 minutes, He couldn’t continue so it’s not ideal.

“We didn’t play well in midweek but we did today. They’re a top side, you have got to give credit to them. We got distracted in key moments. We need to realise we are tough to stop when we do play our football.

“The two penalties were poor. When you’re playing these top teams, the momentum shifts quickly.”

Discussing the Caicedo tackle, he said: “I haven’t seen the replays. I thought a couple of decisions were poor. We have to accept it and move on.”

On Van de Ven’s late injury, he said: “He felt a bit tight. He was only meant to play 60 or 70 minutes. Hopefully it’s not too bad because you could see the difference.

“I’m hoping Romero isn’t too bad. We’re thin on numbers and if we’re thin in January, we’ll be looking to add to the squad because they need some help.”

06:48 PM GMT

Panenka penalty in ‘frantic game’

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer said: “We knew it was going to be tough so to win is good.”

On his Panenka penalty, he said: “When I stepped back and looked at the clock I thought it’s a bit frantic, the game is all over the place and I thought the keeper was ready to dive so I just chipped it.”

Discussing his composure he said: “I’m just trying to score and thankfully it went in.”

On Chelsea now being in a good position to challenge for the title, Palmer said: “We knew with Arsenal and City drawing that we needed to win and we did.”

Cole Palmer has scored 11 goals in the league this season - AFP/Ben Stansall

06:45 PM GMT

Result ‘means everything’, says Colwill

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said: “It means everything to beat our rivals. It was a great win.

“We knew it was going to be tough but we trust that when we play our football it will be fine.”

Discussing Cole Palmer, he said: “We have amazing players like Cole. When he scores big goals, he calms us down and hopefully it continues in the future.”

Talking of Chelsea coming back in games, he said: “We were 2-0 down but none of the players were panicking, we knew we would create chances.”

Whether Chelsea are in the title race, Colwill said: “We have still got a lot to improve on, when we’re ready to push for a title we won’t be 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes. That’s the level we need to be at and that’s what we need to keep working on.”

06:43 PM GMT

Busy schedule for Tottenham

Tottenham have tests against Rangers, Southampton, Manchester United and Liverpool all before Christmas in a busy and now crucial period. It will be especially testing now with those injuries to Van de Ven and Romero again.

06:41 PM GMT

‘Chelsea are Liverpool’s biggest threat’, says Merson

Speaking on Sky Sports, Paul Merson said: “This is Chelsea’s biggest game of the season, going to Tottenham and winning, going second in the league, four points behind Liverpool.

“They’ve got a big squad. They’re in the title race. They might not go on and win it but they’re in it at the moment and they’re Liverpool’s biggest threat.”

06:39 PM GMT

Chelsea’s second-half turnaround

Penalties from Cole Palmer either side of an Enzo Fernandez strike saw Chelsea turn the tie on its head in the second half.

Chelsea’s Cole Plamer scores their second - Getty Images /Chris Bunskill

Enzo Fernandez scores Chelsea’s third - Getty Images /Chris Lee

Chelsea’s Palmer scores their fourth - Reuters /Dylan Martinez

06:35 PM GMT

‘Chelsea are right in the mix for the title’, says Carragher

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: “What they [Chelsea] are doing this season is something that was totally unexpected from a lot of us, myself included.

“I thought they’d be in a serious fight for Champions League positions. I think that man [Enzo Maresca] probably felt the same but right now this club are right in the mix for a title challenge.”

06:34 PM GMT

Where this leaves us

Chelsea move up to second with this win, now two points clear of Arsenal in third who drew 1-1 with Fulham earlier today.

Maresca’s men are four points clear of Manchester City after their draw with Crystal Palace yesterday while they move within four points of Liverpool who had their Merseyside Derby postponed.

Tottenham meanwhile, remain in the bottom half of the table in 11th, three points adrift of Fulham in 10th and a further seven behind the Champions League spots.

06:31 PM GMT

Chelsea celebrating in front of fans

The Chelsea players are enjoying themselves in front of the away fans with Maresca looking really pleased. The Chelsea boss doesn’t always show lots of emotion but he is delighted as he receives the plaudits from his adoring fans now. Cucurella has a relieved and slightly sheepish smile on his face but he won’t care about his mistakes now.

06:28 PM GMT

Full time: Tottenham 3 Chelsea 4

A dangerous inswinging ball comes into the area from the right but just runs out for a goal-kick with the Tottenham attackers not quite getting a foot to it. Nervy times for Chelsea.

Sanchez gets a yellow for time-wasting from the goal-kick but Taylor soon blows his whistle and Chelsea clinch a massive victory to go second!

06:25 PM GMT

GOAL! Son gets on back for Tottenham

Tottenham 3 Chelsea 4 (Son) Tottenham take the corner quickly from the left. Maddison does excellently to beat his man and to drive to the byline before pulling the ball back to Son who slots home with his right foot through a crowded area from the penalty spot.

06:24 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 4

From the edge of the area, Werner slips a clever ball through to Son who is in but Sanchez comes out well to smother his strike.

Caicedo then gives a foul away on the edge of the area, slightly to the right, in a really dangerous position. Porro steps up but his effort is straight into the wall. His volleyed rebound is more dangerous as a small deflection takes it inches past the left post.

06:21 PM GMT

90+3 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 4

Chelsea continue to come forward and Madueke thinks he has won a corner with his cross from the by-line blocked after driving down the right flank but Taylor judges it to have come off the Chelsea man last.

Maddison takes it nicely on the edge of the area before jinking it onto his left foot with some nice footwork but his strike is well over.

06:19 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 4

Chelsea’s scoring exploits continue as they return to being the sole top scorers in the league on 35 goals after 31 games. They are now, more importantly, heading for second spot with a two-point margin over Arsenal.

Having said that, an error from Badiashile presents Solanke the chance in the area but his strike is blocked by Cucurella. The full-back is replaced by Veiga while Palmer also makes way for Felix for these closing stages.

There will be seven minutes added on here.

06:15 PM GMT

87 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 4

Neto picks up a yellow meaning he will miss Chelsea’s next match and he is immediately replaced by Madueke who will most likely replace him in Chelsea’s next starting lineup now.

06:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Panenka converts with the panenka

Tottenham 2 Chelsea 4 (Palmer) Palmer steps up once again and this time converts with the panenka to live up to his ‘cold’ celebration. Such brilliant composure from Chelsea’s talisman and a huge goal to surely seal Chelsea’s victory.

06:11 PM GMT

82 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 3

It’s another penalty for the visitors.

Porro finds Werner well with a long ball down the right and the German wins the corner off Cucurella. Porro’s corner goes over everyone though and Chelsea can break.

Palmer is fed into the right of the box and as he turns to go towards the touchline he is bundled over by Sarr. So silly and so clumsy from the Tottenham man.

06:08 PM GMT

Another of Palmer’s records

And Palmer also now holds the joint-best 100 per cent penalty conversion rate in Premier League history. His 11/11 success rate has put him level with Yaya Toure.

06:07 PM GMT

80 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 3

It’s more bad news for Tottenham with Van de Ven pulling up in that last Chelsea attack. After the boost of both central defenders returning it appears neither will finish because of injury.

It’s wholesale changes then for the home side as Van de Ven makes way along with Kulusevski and Bissouma for Gray, Maddison and Bergvall.

06:05 PM GMT

78 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 3

It’s a change for Chelsea as Jackson - slowly- makes way for Nkunku. The striker looks pretty frustrated with his afternoon as he trudges off.

Chelsea look in again as Neto bursts down the right. He feeds Sancho to his left and the winger looks to beat Porro on the outside following a couple of stepovers but the full-back does well to stick to his task and block Sancho’s effort.

06:02 PM GMT

GOAL! Fernandez gives Chelsea the lead

Tottenham 2 Chelsea 3 (Fernandez) A huge goal from Fernandez! Cole Palmer does superbly to jink past three or four men with some delightful skills and touches to get inside the area from the right flank. His curling effort is blocked but it drops to Fernandez who lashes a left-footed volley into the bottom left corner.

06:00 PM GMT

72 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 2

It’s an important interception from Van de Ven before Badiashile gives away the foul with a push in the back of Kulusevski to the right of the area. Clumsy from the defender, not for the first time this afternoon.

It’s a good delivery from Porro but Van de Ven heads wide of the left post as he stretches to get on the end of it.

05:58 PM GMT

69 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 2

It’s nearly a calamity for Chelsea! Udogie is played in to the left channel and is clearly offside so gives up, leading the Chelsea players to stop playing. But Son, from an onside position, latches onto it and drives into the area from the left but puts his effort wide of the right post.

Who knows if it would have stood but Son simply has to hit the target from that position.

05:56 PM GMT

67 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 2

Chelsea have continued to dominate the ball since the goal and look the more likely but we know in this fixture that anything can happen.

Palmer is just crouched down appearing to have a slight knock. It looks like he picked up a knock as Solanke hassled him moments ago with the striker just stepping on his toes. It looks like he will be okay.

05:53 PM GMT

Record-breaking Palmer

Cole Palmer now has the most Premier League goals and assists in a calendar year for Chelsea - and we still have a few weeks of 2024 left to go. Palmer’s penalty has taken him to 37 goals and assists in 2024, overtaking Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who registered 36 in 2001.

05:52 PM GMT

64 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 2

It’s definitely the visitors who have the wind in their sails now. Can they complete the turnaround?

Van de Ven steps in well to pinch it off Cucurella but Werner can’t get past Badiashile in a promising position down the right.

05:49 PM GMT

GOAL! Palmer converts from the spot

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 (Palmer) Cole Palmer steps up and sends Forster the wrong way to take Chelsea level. He just strokes it into the left of the goal as Forster dives to his left. The Chelsea players have their minds on all three points as they run back to their own half.

05:48 PM GMT

59 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

It’s a penalty for Chelsea! They look like they’ve wasted a promising position down the left but Sancho then picks out Caicedo’s forward run into the box with a slicing pass. He takes a touch towards the byline past the sliding Bissouma who foolishly gives away the spot kick as he brings down the midfielder.

05:46 PM GMT

58 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Gusto pops up in the right of the area from the next corner but has his cross cut out by Solanke for another corner down the right, which is comfortably claimed by Forster.

Tottenham go long and look to break quickly but Kulusevski is penalised for shoving Gusto in the back. The defender did well to sweep round then.

05:44 PM GMT

56 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Chelsea win the free-kick to the right of their own box and noticeably push everyone straight up the pitch, without looking to play out.

A long ball from Fernandez is poked out for a corner by Udogie. It is played short and worked to Gusto who has his effort from the edge of the area turned behind for another corner by Forster.

05:42 PM GMT

55 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Johnson is down with a knock and is going to have to be replaced early on in the second period here. It will be the former Chelsea man Timo Werner to replace the Welshman.

In the opening nine minutes of the half, Chelsea have had 82% of the ball. It is Tottenham with the attacking throw-in now though before Son goes on a jinking run down the by-line but is eventually stopped in his tracks by Caicedo.

05:40 PM GMT

51 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Kulusevski rolls Fernandez and has acres to run into down the right but his final ball looking for Johnson with the outside of his foot is too close to Sanchez.

Down the other end Sancho’s low ball across the six-yard box misses everyone before Fernandez’s curling effort from the edge of the box goes just wide of the right post.

05:38 PM GMT

50 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

It’s all Chelsea in terms of possession early on. They eventually break through down their left with Sancho and Cucurella combining nicely inside the area before the Englishman looks to poke one past Forster but the keeper stands up well to it with a strong left hand.

The two combine once again but this time the full-back can’t work the room for the shot. Chelsea have come out firing though after the interval.

05:34 PM GMT

46 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

We are back underway with Chelsea kicking the second period off going from right to left. Can they get themselves back in this one?

As well as the substitution, Colwill has swapped with Badiashile to play as right centre-back.

05:33 PM GMT

Lavia off

It will be a midfielder but not Fernandez, it is Lavia to make way despite an excellent first half. Chelsea have reportedly said it is a tactical tweak rather than an injury.

05:31 PM GMT

Gusto preparing to come on

Malo Gusto has been going through a rigorous warm-up in full-kit at half-time so it looks he’ll be coming on. But for who? Fernandez perhaps, allowing Caicedo to move into midfield?

05:29 PM GMT

Chelsea dominating possession

Chelsea have dominated possession, having 67% of the ball and have taken three more shots than the hosts but the sides have both managed three shots on target.

05:27 PM GMT

Cucrella’s boots to blame

Marc Cucurella wasn’t expecting his boots to have such a say in that first half but they were to blame for both of the hosts’ goals.

Mind you, Tottenham took both chances emphatically.

Have you EVER seen anything like that in the Premier League? 😳



Marc Cucurella slips not once, but TWICE in the build-up to Tottenham goals, prompting him to change his boots! 👟🫣 pic.twitter.com/jhORjfmiGC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2024

05:22 PM GMT

Entertaining half to say the least

Last season’s encounter between the sides had five goals, a further five which were disallowed and two red cards.

But the sides are doing their best to out-do that infamous fixture with three goals, a couple of potential red cards and chances galore with both teams making sloppy errors in possession.

05:20 PM GMT

Does Caicedo get away with one?

There was a brief VAR check for a challenge by Caicedo on Sarr but it was ruled to lack excessive force so he avoided any sanction. Here is the challenge in question.

Moises Caicedo’s challege on Pape Sarr

05:18 PM GMT

Half-time: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Just before the break, Kulusevski nicks an elbow on Lavia’s head as he closes the midfielder down. It was quite nasty from the Tottenham man but again VAR say it lacks excessive force.

And with that this chaotic first half is brought to an end!

05:16 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Tottenham give it away needlessly on a couple of occasions but Chelsea can’t punish their mistakes.

Solanke, who has been excellent so far, holds it up well again before Kulusevski is played in down the left but he can’t get his foot around the cross that goes into the arms of Sanchez. Two minutes added on here.

05:15 PM GMT

45 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Chelsea win another corner down that right-hand side following Van de Ven’s clearance and it’s the centre-back who is there to head clear from the set-piece.

The ball is worked to Cucurella on the edge of the box but his hurried effort goes sailing over.

05:13 PM GMT

43 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Lavia breaks the lines with a superb first-time round-the-corner pass to find Palmer. He slides Jackson in on goal but Dragusin gets back to make an excellent recovery block on the slide to deflect the striker’s effort over the bar.

Yet again, the Tottenham fans continue to throw objects at Chelsea’s corner-taker - this time Palmer. His eventual delivery threatens to sneak straight in at the near post but is headed away by Solanke.

05:10 PM GMT

40 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Udogie gives the ball away to Jackson allowing the Chelsea striker to break. He finds Neto who returns the favour, slipping Jackson into the area but his low first time effort looking for the bottom left corner is blocked and deflected wide of the left post for a corner.

Fernandez’s inswinging delivery is cleared at the near post but Chelsea can keep the pressure on. Eventually the attack breaks down with Sancho and Fernandez on the left.

05:07 PM GMT

38 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Another big chance for Tottenham as Sanchez plays a terrible pass gifting the ball to Sarr who feeds Son into the area. The ball is cut back to Solanke on the edge of the six-yard box but he can’t sort his feet out and his effort scuffs into Sanchez’s grasp.

Palmer finds himself in a similar position in Tottenham’s box, on the byline to the left of the area, but his cut back is just behind Jackson.

05:05 PM GMT

35 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Caicedo could be in trouble here. He leaves a late one on Sarr with his foot going over the ball and landing on Sarr’s shin. The video assistant referee checks it though and waves it on citing a lack of excessive force. Interesting call.

Sarr is involved again from a corner just a few moments later as he rises highest to get on the end of Son’s delivery from the left but his header clips off the top of the bar.

05:02 PM GMT

33 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Chelsea work the ball out to Sancho and he feeds Jackson but his squared ball is behind Fernandez and doesn’t reach Palmer.

Palmer picks it up on the edge of the box moments later but his low strike looking for the bottom right corner is saved by Forster who reacts well to save from Neto who cut in and looked to catch him out at the near post with the rebound.

05:00 PM GMT

30 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Fernandez delivers a well-shaped outswinging ball in from the free-kick but it has a tad too much on it and goes past everyone.

Sarr leaves a late one on Cucurella as the full-back played the pass and he picks up Tottenham’s first yellow of the match.

04:58 PM GMT

28 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Porro finds Kulusevski who breaks into the box but he is ruled to have handled it as he scrambled the ball past Badiashile.

Neto plays a first time ball round the corner over the top for Jackson. He goes down under the attention of Jackson but doesn’t get anything from Taylor. Moments later though and Neto skips past Udogie and is brought down, earning the free-kick some 30 yards out to the right.

04:56 PM GMT

26 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Solanke rolls Badiashile before slipping Son through. He cuts in onto his right foot and looks to curl one into that top right corner but it’s just too high from the Tottenham captain.

A couple of aggressive challenges from Badiashile on Solanke get the crowd going before the centre-forward rolls him and wins the free-kick. A nice battle brewing between the pair.

04:54 PM GMT

24 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

It a great chance for Palmer as Fernandez makes the overlapping run down the left of the box before pulling it back to Palmer who misses his kick from six yards out. Very unlike him.

Lavia picks up the yellow for bringing down Kulusevski as Tottenham look to break. Tottenham win a corner that Chelsea have the chance to break from. They find themselves in a three-on-three but Jackson loses out. Tottenham come straight back and this game is just breath-taking!

04:51 PM GMT

21 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1

Sancho dinks a deft ball in behind for Jackson to run onto but Van de Van heads it behind for a throw near the corner flag. The missiles continue to be aimed at the Chelsea players from that corner.

Chelsea break well and are bearing down on the Tottenham box. Enzo feeds Sancho to his left but his first time left-footed cross balloons over everyone and out for a goal-kick.

04:48 PM GMT

GOAL! Sancho gets Chelsea back in it

Tottenham 2 Chelsea 1 (Sancho) What a goal! Just like that Chelsea are back in it. Sancho picks it up on the left, cuts inside to the edge of the area and rifles an effort into the bottom right corner.

04:47 PM GMT

17 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0

Romero hobbles off as he wraps his shirt over his head in frustration and he is replaced by Dragusin who has been deputising for the last few weeks anyway.

Chelsea continue to look nervy with their passing yet to get going. A long ball over the top causes Udogie some problems but Porro sweeps up well to head back to his keeper.

04:45 PM GMT

Cucurella’s boots the story so far

Why on earth did Cucurella wait until he had slipped over twice to change his boots? Surely he had to change them after the first goal he gifted to Tottenham.

04:44 PM GMT

14 mins: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0

Tottenham nearly have a third as Udogie lashes an effort wide of the right post from inside the area but replays show it wouldn’t have counted with a Tottenham man offside in the build-up.

Romero has now gone down, holding a hand up to the dugout and will be making way here.

04:42 PM GMT

GOAL! Kulusevski doubles Tottenham’s lead

Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0 (Kulusevski) Tottenham have scored again and once again it comes from a Cucurella slip! He slips down that left-hand side as he tries to clear it and Tottenham work it to Kulusevski who cuts across the edge of the box before firing into the bottom right corner. Cucurella immediately runs to touch-line to change his boots.

04:40 PM GMT

10 mins: Tottenham 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea haven’t settled yet in these opening stages and are giving the ball away more than they would like in their own half.

04:40 PM GMT

10 mins: Tottenham 1 Chelsea 0

Romero, inside his own area, tries to play an audacious back heel and nearly gives it away but Kulusevski is there to clear. He looks like he hurt himself in the process though, which isn’t a sight Postecoglou will enjoy seeing.

Down the other end and Sanchez slices a clearance out for a throw-in in line with the edge of the area. Nervy stuff from the Chelsea keeper.

04:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Solanke scores early

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 0 (Solanke) The ball is at the feet of Cucurella but he slips allowing Johnson to burst down the right. He whips in an excellent cross and Solanke gets infront of Colwill at the near post to poke home against his childhood side.

04:35 PM GMT

Said objects

Now the placards are being chucked at Cole Palmer as he stands to take a corner. Not such a good idea from the home club...

04:34 PM GMT

4 mins: Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea then muster their first attack of the match with Ferandez and Sancho involved and they too win an early corner down their left.

After the Tottenham fans hurl objects towards him, Palmer eventually takes it short before getting it back and delivering a wicked cross but Colwill fails to convert the header.

04:32 PM GMT

Clean-up before kick-off

The Tottenham supporters held up placards to spell out the club’s ‘Audere’ slogan, which means ‘to dare is to do’. The only problem is a large number of them then chucked the placards towards the pitch, leaving stewards to hastily clean them up before kick-off.

04:32 PM GMT

2 mins: Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0

Sanchez has to deal with an early long ball over the top under pressure from Solanke but copes well.

A really loose ball from Badiashile gifts the ball to Kulusevski who feeds Johnson to his right into the area but his effort is blocked for a corner which comes to nothing.

04:30 PM GMT

1 min: Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0

We are underway here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Tottenham and Solanke kicking things off going from right to left.

Anthony Taylor, to the joy of Chelsea fans, is the man with the whistle this afternoon.

04:28 PM GMT

Home support for Postecoglou

He might have incurred the wrath of some Tottenham fans at Bournemouth, but the home supporters have just been chanting the name of Ange Postecoglou before the teams appeared from the tunnel.

04:27 PM GMT

Poor music - hopefully a better game

We’ve got the full pre-match light show at the Tottenham stadium, together with the worst remix of Bittersweet Symphony you will ever hear. Awful stuff - the match simply has to be better.

04:25 PM GMT

Kick-off approaching

We are just five minutes away from kick-off here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what feels like a huge afternoon for both sides against their bitter rivals.

Will Chelsea climb to second in the Premier League or will Tottenham relieve some of the pressure on their manager and return to the top half? The action begins shortly.

04:20 PM GMT

Tottenham searching for solidity

Postecoglou will be desperate for his returning central defenders to provide some a much-needed stability at the back.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 22 top-flight home fixtures and have conceded the opening goal in 13 of their 16 Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024.

04:15 PM GMT

Van de Ven surprise return

Ange Postecoglou has said that he initially expected Van de Ven to return on Thursday but after training well yesterday, he is in from the start today.

It will be a huge boost for the home side with Romero also returning to the side, particularly after Davies’ injurt against Bournemouth on Thursday.

04:10 PM GMT

Sancho in from the start

Jadon Sancho has come into the starting lineup following his first goal for Chelsea against Southampton on Wednesday.

Jadon Sancho has come into the starting lineup - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

04:06 PM GMT

Chelsea reaching bar set by Palmer

While Cole Palmer has maintained his levels of last season, scoring nine and assisting six times in the league this campaign, Chelsea’s success has come from those around him lifting their game.

Nicolas Jackson has become an integral part of Chelsea’s spine and is into double figures for goal involvements in the league, having scored eight times.

Enzo Fernandez has enjoyed an upturn in form having registered seven assists in all competitions – the most of any Chelsea player – including six in his last five outings.

Meanwhile, two more big money signings Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella, who both arrived from Brighton, are starting to deliver the form which their price tag demands and have been some of the standout performers in the entire division.

04:02 PM GMT

What this afternoon’s results mean for Tottenham and Chelsea

Following Arsenal’s draw at Craven Cottage, Chelsea have the chance to go into second and two points clear of Mikel Arteta’s men in third.

Meanwhile, the result in west London means Tottenham can go up to ninth, ahead of Brentford and Fulham on goal difference.

03:59 PM GMT

Premier League’s 2pm results

In this afternoon’s 2pm fixtures, which have just concluded, Arsenal have been held to a 1-1 draw away against Fulham in another blow to their title hopes.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion blew a two-goal lead as Leicester City scored twice late on to draw 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, another two late goals saw Bournemouth turn their tie with Ipswich on its head to snatch all three points at Portman Road.

03:54 PM GMT

Thriller in north London last season

Last season’s encounter between the two sides was one of the most chaotic in Premier League history.

Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners with Nicolas Jackson bagging a hat-trick but there was far more to the story than the scoreline.

In addition to the five goals, there were a further five disallowed, two red cards, a slew of VAR decisions and Tottenham persisting with a ludicrously high line despite going down to nine men.

Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick against Tottenham last season - PA/John Walton

03:50 PM GMT

Tottenham’s topsy-turvy form

Before the defeat at Bournemouth, Tottenham had been on a run of six games in the league, alternating between crushing wins and disappointing results.

A 4-1 victory at home to West Ham was followed up by a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace who were winless at the time.

Another 4-1 win at home, this time over Aston Villa, once again preceded a defeat against a winless side as Ipswich Town won 2-1 in north London for their first three points of the campaign.

The 4-0 dismantling of Man City at the Etihad suggested a corner had been turned but a lucky draw at home to Fulham saw the same old problems and frustrations return.

However, this time it wasn’t followed by a four-goal haul and instead a lacklustre performance on the South Coast.

03:46 PM GMT

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost eight of their previous 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea, drawing two and winning just one.

Chelsea have won on five of their seven trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, drawing one and losing the other.

03:42 PM GMT

Momentum with Maresca’s men

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, winning the last four in a row while they are unbeaten in their last six in the league, winning the last three.

Maresca’s side have scored 57 times in 22 matches this season, the most of any top-flight club. They were also the Premier League’s joint-top scorers after 14 games with 31 goals.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has nine goals and six assists in the league this season - Getty Images/Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Chelsea FC at St Mary's Stadium

03:38 PM GMT

The scene in north London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - AFP/Ben Stansall

Fans arriving to the stadium in the rain - AFP/Ben Stansall

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto - Getty Images/Chris Lee

03:34 PM GMT

‘We are not ready to compete for title’, says Maresca

Chelsea manager Maresca has said there is “nothing to add” on talk his side are in the title race.

He said: “I said I don’t think we are there and ready to compete with Arsenal, Liverpool and [Manchester] City. We are not thinking about April, May or June. It’s too early. Things can change quick in football.”

He admitted though that Chelsea this season are “ahead of my expectations”.

He said: “In terms of points and how we want to play on and off the ball, I was convinced we’d reach that moment but not so early. It’s because the players are doing fantastic.”

On the challenge posed by Spurs, the Italian said: “First of all they have good players and a good manager. It’s very clear what they want to do on and off the ball.

“What kind of problems they have, I don’t know. You have to be there to understand. A fantastic team - they beat City 4-0 two weeks ago.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca - Getty Images /Darren Walsh

03:30 PM GMT

Postecoglou: ‘I don’t need support’

When asked whether he is feeling support from the club, Tottenham manager Postecoglou said: “I don’t need support.”

He added: “I don’t worry about contracts. I don’t worry about support. I just want to set out to achieve what I wanted to and that’s to bring success to this football club.”

Discussing the fan frustration on show after the Bournemouth loss, he said: “They aren’t behind me, they are behind the club. I have got no interest in who is behind me.

“You have to figure the fans who travel to Bournemouth are fairly hardcore supporters. They weren’t happy with what they saw and they felt like they needed to give some feedback. I took the feedback on board and we move on.”

On the challenge posed by Chelsea, the Australian said: “Chelsea are going really well, they are in a good space at the moment with a fairly healthy squad and in good form.

“It is always a tough game against them but we are at home and we need to make sure we produce a performance like we have in the other games.”

Postecoglou confronting Tottenham’s supporters - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

03:27 PM GMT

Injury news

Van de Ven has been out with a hamstring injury while Cristian Romero has been absent from Tottenham’s previous four fixtures with a toe injury but the central defenders are both fit enough to start.

Ben Davies misses out after picking up a hamstring injury in Thursday’s defeat away against Bournemouth.

Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, and Guglielmo Vicario remain out, while Rodrigo Bentancur continues his suspension.

Mykhailo Mudryk misses out through illness, while club captain Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both sidelined with hamstring issues.

03:24 PM GMT

Those line-ups in full

Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Austin, Spence, Maddison, Lankshear, Bergvall, Dragusin, Reguilon, Gray, Werner.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku, Gusto, Madueke, Felix, Veiga, Disasi, Tosin.

03:22 PM GMT

Maresca makes seven changes

There are seven changes to the Chelsea team that thumped Southampton 5-1 on Wednesday with Caicedo, Cucurella, Fernandez and Palmer the only players to keep their place.

03:19 PM GMT

Four changes for Tottenham

Postecoglou makes four changes to the side that lost 1-0 away to Bournemouth on Thursday as van de Van and Romero replace Dragusin and Davies and centre back while Porro and Son also come in for Gray and Maddison.

03:15 PM GMT

Preview: Pressure on Postecoglou in London derby

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea from the Premier League as Enzo Maresca’s high-flying side look to pile the pressure on Ange Postecoglou. Since their thumping 4-0 win away to champions Manchester City, Tottenham have picked up just one point from their meetings with Fulham and Bournemouth.

Frustrations had already been growing among the fanbase with previous four-goal hauls being followed up by defeats against Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, handing both sides their first wins of the season. Their dismal 1-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday has seen them slip into the bottom half of the table to 11th, while a heated exchange between Postecoglou and the travelling fans at full time has only escalated tensions further.

Despite conceding the same amount of goals as Chelsea in the league this season and scoring just three fewer, Tottenham find themselves eight points and nine places behind their bitter rivals heading into Sunday. Maresca’s men are in scintillating form having won their last three in the league and remaining unbeaten in their previous six. Chelsea’s 5-1 dismantling of Southampton at St Mary’s on Wednesday sent them into second spot in the league, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Following City’s slip-up against Palace on Saturday, and the postponement of the Merseyside Derby, victory this afternoon would see Chelsea extend their advantage over the champions to four points while reducing their deficit to Liverpool to the same amount. Despite Maresca playing down his side’s title chances, their recent run of results has seen them enter the conversation as a serious contender to threaten Arne Slot’s men and their lead at the top.

Meanwhile, a win for Tottenham could see them rise as high as eighth depending on the fortunes of Fulham, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion in this afternoon’s early fixtures. Marco Silva’s men are currently hosting Arsenal while Bournemouth and Brighton have made the trips to promoted sides Ipswich and Leicester City, respectively.