Cole Palmer denies Man City in Premier League classic – and proves Pep Guardiola wrong

It had everything. Absolutely everything. Apart, that was, from a winning goal as Chelsea produced their best performance of the campaign, in the Premier League game of the season, to forge what was an all-time classic as they eventually held the champions Manchester City.

While much of the post-match analysis will again focus on the hot topic of the Var and the City penalty that opened the chaotic scoring, the biggest takeaway will be whether Pep Guardiola made a mistake in allowing Cole Palmer to leave.

Along with his fellow former City player Raheem Sterling, who was also outstanding, Palmer came back to haunt Guardiola. It felt right that the pair combined in helping earn and convert the 95th minute penalty, after a foul on substitute Armando Broja, that led to City dropping points.

Remarkably it was the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career – all 882 games – that his side had scored four and conceded four. “Good advert for the Premier League,” Guardiola said before adding: “Did you have fun?”

Yes, we did.

The result deliciously sets up City’s meeting at home with Liverpool – who like Arsenal are now just a point behind the leaders – after the international break. It is a shame it will be a 12.30pm kick-off, meaning inter-continental flights might be as crucial as tactics.

The fact that only three points separate the top five clubs almost a third of the way through the campaign gives us hope that we may even have a reasonably open title race.

But then at times during this intense encounter it looked like City would make a mockery of that claim, especially as Erling Haaland scored twice to take his tally to 47 goals in just 49 Premier League games. The Norwegian will obliterate the record for the quickest to reach a half-century of goals which is held by Andy Cole, who achieved that landmark in 65 appearances. No-one would bet against Haaland doing it against Liverpool. He makes the extraordinary almost routine.

For once, though, Haaland was not the story. During the week Guardiola revealed that with Riyad Mahrez leaving, Palmer had spurned his offer of more playing time at City and instead forced a move to join Chelsea for £42.5million. City signing Jeremy Doku was also a factor.

Guardiola has an admirable policy of not trying to keep players who do not want to stay even if they intend to join an apparent rival, believing it is a “small club” mentality to do so, but it undoubtedly proved costly on this occasion. Chelsea were certainly surprised City were willing to do business.

Palmer is evidently a Guardiola player. The 21-year-old City academy product is intelligent in possession, incisive in his passing and has great movement. He will prove to be a huge asset for Chelsea – and for England – and has been the best signing since Todd Boehly and Co took over the club and questionably spent £1billion. Sterling was one of the stellar acquisitions in the hope that he would also show leadership, but he has not played a game like this since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer glided through City's defence but could not find the finish for what would have been one of the goals of the season so far - AFP/Adrian Dennis

His motivation, maybe also fuelled by his continued England exclusion, was crystal clear. Even in the dying minutes he sprinted back to scythe down Phil Foden and halt a dangerous City counter-attack. It earned him a booking but he was pumped up and it showed.

His manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was also cautioned and he was furious at the final whistle as he marched onto the pitch believing his young team had been denied the chance to attack one last time and claim a famous victory.

But after the 4-1 win over nine-man Tottenham last Monday it is undeniable that Chelsea finally appear to be heading in the right direction even if they have only just crept into the top 10.

They have not lost to Arsenal or Liverpool either so the challenge for Pochettino is to consider whether his players are motivated enough against apparently lesser teams or smart enough against those who expect Chelsea to take the initiative.

As ever there was controversy. As ever, these days, it centred on the Var with referee Anthony Taylor – no favourite for the Chelsea fans – awarding a penalty when Marc Cucurella clearly pulled back Haaland.

The argument was whether Haaland had first tugged at the Chelsea defender’s shirt but the Var, Jarred Gillett, did not ask Taylor to check the pitchside monitor and went with the on-field decision presumably because it was not a “clear and obvious” error. Chelsea fumed that it was.

Despite a somewhat quiet night, Haaland still netted twice for Man City - Getty Images/ Ryan Pierse

Maybe they were provoked by the penalty because they produced a stunning response. First, Thiago Silva headed home then Sterling bundled the ball in after another fine pass from Palmer disorientated Josko Gvardiol, allowing Reece James to cross. On half-time City struck back with an unchallenged header by Manuel Akanji.

The encouragement for Chelsea was they did not fold when Haaland scored again as his momentum took him and the ball over the goal-line, with Nicolas Jackson pouncing as he nimbly responded when Ederson spilled Conor Gallagher’s powerful effort.

It looked like a deflected Rodri shot had won it for City before their former players made yet another intervention. It was the definition of end-to-end, more like basketball than football, and we had another game for the top of the bill when it comes to the Premier League showcasing itself. Palmer did not celebrate as he scored his penalty – but everyone else was after watching this simply brilliant game.

07:36 PM GMT

Pochettino apologises for his reaction at full time

We always say that the Premier League is the best league in the world. If we want to build something special at Chelsea it is this way we need to play and feel the game. The approach of the game was really good. We were brave, we were thinking always about the opponent’s goal, I am so proud and so happy because the players never gave up. In a tough moment in the last minutes, the player’s reaction was amazing. [On Cole Palmer] He understands the game and uses the half positions very well between the lines to give problems to the opponent. He is this playmaker who links to his team-mates. Maybe I crossed the limit because I was so emotional, I want to apologise to the referee and everyone. I think this time of game provides us with the capacity to believe. We are going to play teams who do not play like City or Spurs, and we need to be competitive when there is not the space.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match

07:27 PM GMT

Pep Guardiola on why the game was so open

Good advert for the Premier League, quality players. Ability to keep the ball and drive many metres so you have to defend deep. We made many mistakes and could have done better, but that happens against opponents of a high level. We had two or three transitions at 2-3 which maybe could have killed the game, or not killed the game because there was 30 minutes left. If guys think we are going to come here and win 0-7 that is not going to happen. They rebuild for a new era and have a high quality game. [On Palmer and Sterling causing them problems] Yeah! They are really good players, that’s why they helped us win what we won. Liverpool draw here, and Chelsea were much better than Arsenal who drew at the end.

07:09 PM GMT

Merson on X

07:09 PM GMT

Our very own Matt Law at Stamford Bridge

07:00 PM GMT

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports

“I think it shows how good City are. Because I don’t think City were anywhere near their best and Chelsea were fantastic but it still finished 4-4. That shows the gulf between both teams. “But what Pochettino has done in big games is fantastic. You can see him as a manager going up against Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta and he hasn’t quite got the tools they’ve got - I know people will say they’ve spent a lot of money - it’s still short of what the top teams have got. But what they’ve done in big games is a feather in the cap of the manager.”

Mauricio Pochettino was seemingly unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor at full-time - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

06:59 PM GMT

Rodri speaking to Sky Sports

“We feel a bit exhausted to be honest, with that game with that rhythm. We know how tough it is to come here with the team they built. They signed massive players, five, six seven and the level of the team has risen. It wasn’t our best performance today, we can look more to ourselves, conceding four goals is not normal for us. Sometimes football is like this, but we have to work on the mistakes. “We played what they wanted to, quick transitions, they are a better team in those situations. They are faster, stronger and we have to play our game and we struggled. “Not losing all the balls we lost, having more of the ball, individual performance of us as a team. We support each other and move forward. Even though it wasn’t the best day, we keep pushing. “We were close to winning his game a bit disappointed of this fact. Big credit fo the opponent they created pressure, we’re the rebel winners, everyone wants to beat us. We’re first in the league so we will be refreshed to come back.”

06:54 PM GMT

Cole Palmer talking to Sky Sports post-game

“Very strange the first time I played against City, I have great respect for the club I spent 15 years at. Great to see some friends, we were unlucky to get the win. I have many City fans at home, but it’s the game. “It was a long time waiting, but I felt confident. I’ve had a few now, I kept focused in the 90-something minute. I won’t say I work on penalties, I don’t. I just trusted in my ability. “I was excited to see the game, we went behind a few times and bounced back.”

Cole Palmer's late penalty against his former club gave Chelsea a point - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

06:53 PM GMT

Raheem Sterling speaking to Sky Sports

“It was a good game, we wanted the win the game and continue the win we got last week. We fought, went behind and came back, that shows the mentality of the team. “There have been some setbacks, even after some disappointing results we are making those steps little by little. “I had a great time at City, people know what I can do. It’s just go out there and perform. The building block the team is doing, I’m proud to be part of it.”

Raheem Sterling (left) enjoyed coming up against his former club - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

06:53 PM GMT

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports

“It’s the Premier League at its best. You think about the game we watched last Monday and it felt like everybody was talking about that for days afterwards. I think this will be the same. “It felt right Chelsea got the equaliser. I know Man City fans will be disappointed but it felt like there shouldn’t be a winner in that game. It was that good.”

06:48 PM GMT

Daniel Sturridge on Sky Sports

“The goals were flowing. It was crazy. Absolutely stunning game to watch. A back-and-forth battle. Raheem was unreal today. He seemed like he had the bit between his teeth, he wanted to show what he was about and he certainly did that today.”

06:47 PM GMT

Micah Richards on Sky Sports

“That was exceptional. It was fantastic it had everything; goals, bad defending and tackles. That man Cole Palmer was outstanding today showing his worth. “If you were a spectator you got your money’s worth.”

06:44 PM GMT

Your views

Peter Cafferty: “Well played Chelsea. Draw was a fair result. Just a note to all those people who regularly accuse City of being dull and boring - I really hope you watched today’s game at Stamford Bridge! Heaven knows how many goals will be scored at the Etihad when Liverpool arrive.”

Charles Anthony: “Well, Chelsea suddenly seem to be able to score goals!”

Bertie Barking: “That was end to end with controversy and great tackles. Well done both teams. Liverpool and City is always full on. That’ll be a cracker.”

Graham Ward: “Another frenetic game for Chelsea, a pity from my point of view City didn’t see it out. Overall, a cracking game of football.”

06:42 PM GMT

Palmer steps up

He was born in Wythenshawe, came through the Manchester City academy and scored his boyhood club in the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield earlier this season. But he stepped up with a late penalty against Manchester City to make it 4-4.

06:37 PM GMT

Your views

Get your opinions in. What a crazy 90 minutes of football! You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

06:35 PM GMT

FT: Chelsea 4 Manchester City 4

Bonkers, bonkers, bonkers! What a game at Stamford Bridge! 4-4 was probably a fair result.

06:32 PM GMT

90+8 minutes: Chelsea 4 Manchester City 4

Walker takes but it goes over the bar.

06:32 PM GMT

90+7 minutes: Chelsea 4 Manchester City 4

Sterling goes flying in on Foden and rightly so is given a yellow card. A late, late chance for Manchester City. They have a free-kick not far outside the Chelsea box...

06:30 PM GMT

GOAL! Palmer makes it 4-4

It is the lad from Wythenshawe who brings Chelsea level. Palmer was playing for Manchester City a few months back, now he is scoring against them. He slots home a well-taken penalty and we are level again at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer (far right) scores a late penalty against his former club to make it 4-4 - John Walton/PA

06:27 PM GMT

PENALTY TO CHELSEA!

In the 92nd minute Chelsea are awarded a penalty. Dias goes sliding in on the wet pitch and takes out Broja. That is a penalty and Chelsea will have the chance to equalise late, late on...

06:24 PM GMT

90 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 4

We are into eight minutes of additional time at the end of this crazy game.

06:23 PM GMT

89 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 4

Mauricio Pochettino has sent on Broja to replace Caicedo, who has had another tough game for Chelsea.

06:21 PM GMT

GOAL! Rodri's deflected strike restores Manchester City's lead

Lucky for the away side but the Manchester City fans will not be complaining. Rodri takes the strike on from just outside the box and Thiago Silva sticks out his leg and it goes into the far corner as Sanchez was diving to his left. 4-3 to Manchester City with under five minutes of normal time to go.

Rodri's deflected strike gives Manchester City a late lead - John Sibley/Reuters

06:19 PM GMT

84 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

Grealish cuts in from the left and tries to find Haaland at the back post but the cross is too heavy and goes over Haaland’s head for a goal-kick.

06:17 PM GMT

83 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

We are into the final 10 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Can either side find a winner in the driving rain?

06:13 PM GMT

79 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

A former Chelsea man is coming as Kovacic replaces Alvarez. He gets a good reception on his return to Stamford Bridge, where he spent five years.

06:12 PM GMT

78 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

It is pouring down at Stamford Bridge and it is raining goals. Surely we will see at least one more with just over 10 minutes to go?

06:10 PM GMT

75 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

Gusto should score! Sterling does brilliantly to win the ball high up and he feeds it into Gusto, who is no more than eight yards out. But his strike goes just over the bar. He should have done so much better.

06:09 PM GMT

74 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

Great defending from Akanji. Chelsea have a two-on-one but Akanji slides across to stop the opportunity.

06:06 PM GMT

72 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

Rodri goes into the book for cynically taking down Palmer, who has had a strong game against his boyhood club.

06:04 PM GMT

69 minutes: Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3

Manchester City want a penalty for handball. Bernardo Silva crosses and it hits Disasi but, as replays show, it hits his head and his arms were tucked in. No penalty and that was a great decision by Anthony Taylor.

06:02 PM GMT

GOAL! Jackson makes it 3-3

This game is bonkers! 3-3! Gallagher strikes from long-range and it is saved by Ederson. But he parries it straight out to the onrushing Jackson who slots home to bring Chelsea level. Jackson was clearly onside.

Nicolas Jackson draws Chelsea level - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

05:59 PM GMT

65 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Whilst Chelsea were making those changes Ederson has now gone down holding his foot. The medical staff are on to give him treatment.

05:58 PM GMT

64 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Mauricio Pochettino is going to make a double change. Mudryk and Gusto are coming on for Fernandez and James.

05:55 PM GMT

61 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Nearly a wonder goal from Palmer against his boyhood club. He dribbles and dribbles past numerous Manchester City defenders into the box. But at the crucial moment just as he is about to shoot he loses his balance and his shot is straight at Ederson.

Cole Palmer (right) made a great run but could not finish - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Caicedo goes into the book for a foul on Grealish.

05:53 PM GMT

59 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Doku has been the centre of attention in recent minutes but he has now been taken off by Pep Guardiola. Jack Grealish comes on in his place.

05:52 PM GMT

58 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Doku has it again on the left in huge space. He runs at Disasi this time and cuts inside. His shot is straight at Sanchez and Haaland cannot meet the rebound.

05:51 PM GMT

56 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Doku is booked for a dive. He runs at James in the box but goes over way too easily wanting a penalty. Anthony Taylor makes a great decision giving the free-kick to Chelsea and a yellow card to Doku. That is how you stamp out simulation.

05:47 PM GMT

52 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 3

Manchester City are in the ascendancy now. Alvarez had a shot saved by Sanchez and they now have a free-kick in a dangerous area around 25 yards out after Caicedo fouled Gvardiol. But the free-kick is overhit and goes out for a goal-kick.

2+ - Erling Haaland has scored two or more goals in 36 league games since his Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020, more times than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.



36 - Haaland

30 - Lewandowski

29 - Mbappé

20 - Benzema

19 - Kane



Bracing. pic.twitter.com/SfoEQbxQKB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2023

05:43 PM GMT

GOAL! Haaland makes it 3-2

We asked whether the second half would deliver like the first? Well, a goal inside the first two minutes of the second half. It all starts from great hold-up play by Haaland. It is fed out to the right to Foden, who waits until Alvarez runs past him on the overlap and feeds it to him. Alvareaz then picks out Haaland at the back post, who slots home. It looked like it came off his backside as it was rolling towards the goal although VAR does take a look for handball. Goal stands though.

Erling Haaland (right) gives Manchester City the lead minutes after half-time - John Sibley/Reuters

05:40 PM GMT

46 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 2

Chelsea have a very early free-kick at the start of this second half as Walker takes down Sterling, who had a good first half against his former club. But it comes to nothing.

05:39 PM GMT

Second half

We are back underway at Stamford Bridge.

05:36 PM GMT

Will the second half deliver like the first?

05:32 PM GMT

Micah Richards on Sky Sports

“When Cucurella initially puts his arm on Haaland, that is fine. But it just carries on. And because it was given on field, I don’t think it’s a clear and obvious mistake. “He has to then give the penalty. It’s soft and the Chelsea fans will feel aggrieved, but it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.”

05:30 PM GMT

Your views on the penalty

Philip King: “Looked as if Haaland threw himself down. Similar to Rodri at Old Trafford. City are quite practised in these arts it seems.”

Chris Bell: “Might as well end season now, it’s a complete shambles.”

David Anderson: “I’m completely neutral, no fan of any team. Premier League football must be rife with corruption if that’s a penalty. These officials need investigating as they can’t be this bad accidentally.”

JHB Red: “Way beyond a joke now. Totally spoiling the game.”

Bertie Barking: “Me too. Not a penalty.”

Mal Hunitop: “A shirt pull at the start then a grab round the waist at the end: obvious pen.”

David Mckeown: “I thought first offence was Haaland pulling the shirt to get in front of his man.”

05:23 PM GMT

HT: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 2

Well, that was bonkers! Four goals and a penalty that has sparked huge debate. Chelsea had a corner just before the whistle but could not take advantage.

05:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Akanji levels

It is 2-2. We are just into six minutes of additional time at the end of this crazy first half and it is all square again. Manchester City play the corner short and Bernardo Silva whips in a cross with his left which is met by Akanji who powers home a header past Sanchez.

Manuel Akanji (centre) heads Manchester City level in crazy first half at Stamford Bridge - John Sibley/Reuters

05:15 PM GMT

43 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1

It is a shot-a-minute at the moment. Sterling dribbles brilliantly from the left into the area and just as he is losing his footing Jackson takes the shot on but it is an easy save for Ederson.

05:14 PM GMT

42 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1

Brilliant save from Sanchez! You think Haaland is about to smash home a leveller for Manchester City but Sanchez gets down really well to his left to deny the Norwegian.

05:13 PM GMT

40 minutes: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1

This game is bonkers; it is so end-to-end. Chelsea will feel perhaps they should be further ahead.

05:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Sterling scores against former club

Sterling makes it 2-1 to the home side. Chelsea make their way down the right. Gvardiol makes a mess of it inside his own area and it falls into the path of James. He plays it across the face of the goal and Sterling is on hand at the back post to slot home.

Raheem Sterling (left) slots him against his former employers - Ian Walton/AP

05:07 PM GMT

34 minutes: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1

How did that not go in? Foden cuts in from the right and from just outside the box, he whips it towards the far corner with his preferred left boot. But it goes a whisker wide. From behind it looked like it was going on.

05:04 PM GMT

32 minutes: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1

Haaland comes close to restoring the visitors’ lead. The ball is stood up to the back post and from a tight angle Haaland finds the side netting.

05:01 PM GMT

GOAL! Thiago Silva brings Chelsea level

Manchester City’s lead lasts just a few minutes. An outswinger is whipped in and Thiago Silva makes a run to the near post and heads home. 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

39-year-old Thiago Silva brings Chelsea level - John Sibley/Reuters

04:59 PM GMT

28 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1

James takes it and Ederson pulls of a decent save to his left to tip it over for a corner...

04:58 PM GMT

27 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1

Chelsea have a free-kick just outside the Manchester City box after Rodri fouled Fernandez...

04:56 PM GMT

Goal! Haaland scores from the spot

1-0 to Manchester City! Haaland steps up, sends Sanchez the wrong way and puts it in the bottom left corner. There is going to be plenty of debate about that penalty.

Erling Haaland scores from the spot to give Manchester City the lead - John Walton/PA

04:55 PM GMT

23 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

After a long review the penalty is given. It looked like six-of-one, half-a-dozen of the other. Haaland had a hold of Cucurella’s shirt as much as the other way around. It seems strange to give a foul one way when both players were fouling each other.

04:53 PM GMT

21 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Penalty to Manchester City. Referee Anthony Taylor has pointed to the spot for a foul from Cucurella at the back post on Haaland.

Marc Cucurella gives away a penalty after he was adjudged to have fouled Erling Haaland - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

04:51 PM GMT

19 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Decent effort from Gallagher. After Fernandez attempts a cross, it is headed out to Gallagher just outside the box. He takes on the volley but it is straight at Ederson. He hit it well enough but straight at the goalkeeper.

“Bizarre moment at Stamford Bridge as the City fans sing ‘Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that’. The Chelsea supporters reply ‘We’ve won it twice’ followed by ‘We saw you cry in Porto’.”

04:47 PM GMT

16 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Alvarez sends it to the far post where Gvardiol meets it but Sanchez gets down to save it.

04:47 PM GMT

15 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City have a free-kick centrally inside the Chelsea half after Gallagher tripped Akanji. Instead of sending into the box they opt to take it short but they have won a corner off Cucurella...

04:44 PM GMT

12 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Big opportunity wasted by Chelsea. They have a five-on-four on the break but they cannot take advantage as Palmer chose the wrong pass. Then Rodri tests his fortunes with a header back to Ederson which is nearly intercepted by Palmer. He took a little risk there!

04:38 PM GMT

7 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City will now have their first corner after Walker’s attempted cross is blocked by Cucurella. The corner is woeful and cleared away at the near post by Chelsea.

04:36 PM GMT

5 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Chelsea will have the first corner of the game. Cucurella is about to get on the end of a ball from Sterling but Foden gets a touch on it first and it goes behind. But the corner is not a great one as it ends up straight in the hands of Ederson.

04:33 PM GMT

2 minutes: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

These two sides are one and two in terms of average possession so far this season.

04:32 PM GMT

1 minute: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0

Chelsea make their first foray towards the Manchester City penalty area but James’ shot is blocked.

04:31 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are underway at Stamford Bridge.

04:29 PM GMT

Remembrance Sunday

Ahead of kick-off the Chelsea pensioners are out on the pitch with poppy wreaths. Stamford Bridge observes a minute’s silence and falls silent. The Last Post follows. We will remember them.

The Chelsea pensioners formed part of the Remembrance commemorations at Stamford Bridge - John Sibley/Reuters

04:26 PM GMT

Teams out

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are moments away from kick-off. Before we get underway though we will pay tribute to all those who have given their lives to protect this country as Stamford Bridge will observe a moment’s reflection and The Last Post will be played.

04:25 PM GMT

Celebrity sighting

“American rapper and Chelsea fan Jack Harlow - had to ask who he was but he does seem to have an entourage and looks important - is pitchside taking selfies as we wait for the teams to come out. There’s one for the kids...”

04:12 PM GMT

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky Sports

“We will see if we can deliver what we want on the game to challenge them. In the way we want to play and it will be tough they are a team which are solid and playing a long period together. “We have the same ideas and philosophies to challenge them but it is about in believing that we can win the game and to dominate and play in the way we want.”

On Cole Palmer:

“It’s too soon to talk to much. He’s still young but he’s a very talented player. He has to mature and have more experience but his profile is very good and he has the capacity to be our playmaker with the way he links the team. “He’s an important player for us but we can’t talk to much. We need to give him time to learn and to improve. In a few years, let’s then see if he’s the big player that we want.”

04:04 PM GMT

Chelsea goalkeepers out for the warm-up

03:56 PM GMT

Colwill absent ahead of international break

“There is no Levi Colwill in the Chelsea starting XI which means he has to be a serious injury doubt for the England squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in the final two qualifiers for the European Championships. The defender is understood to be suffering from a shoulder problem and it would be a surprise he does not drop out of Gareth Southgate’s squad. The defender’s place in the team to play Manchester City has been taken by Marc Cucurella.”

03:50 PM GMT

Doku starts for Manchester City

Belgian forward Jeremy Doku starts in the forward line for Manchester City this afternoon alongside the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

03:41 PM GMT

The visitors arrive

03:37 PM GMT

03:36 PM GMT

Full team news

Chelsea make one change from the 4-1 victory at Tottenham. Marc Cucurella comes in at full-back, with Levi Colwill absent.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Cucurella, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson.

Manchester City’s John Stones is likely to be out for a considerable period of time after picking up an injury in the win over Young Boys.

Manuel Akanji returns to the side to replace Stones in one of five changes from midweek. Bernardo Silva and Rodri return to the side, with Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku also coming into the starting XI.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.

03:31 PM GMT

Manchester City team news

03:30 PM GMT

Chelsea team news

03:24 PM GMT

Palmer set to face former club

Cole Palmer will take on his boyhood club for the first time this afternoon. He is likely to be in Chelsea’s starting XI this afternoon. He scored twice for Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield back in August before his move to Chelsea.

03:19 PM GMT

Caicedo arrives

It has been a tough start to life at Chelsea for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo after his £115 million summer transfer from Brighton. Here he is arriving. Will he be in the starting XI for Chelsea this afternoon? Team news drops in just over 10 minutes time.

03:11 PM GMT

Match Preview

By Mike McGrath

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players to celebrate every small success as Chelsea’s dramatic decline shows how quickly teams can fall from the top.

The City manager felt his players took qualification from the Champions League group stage for granted after they defeated Young Boys in midweek, with Chelsea their next opponents in the Premier League this weekend.

And Guardiola sees Chelsea as an example of how quickly fortunes can change in football, with the club crowned champions of Europe in 2021 but now, under Mauricio Pochettino, are rebuilding after finishing in the bottom half last season.

“Absolutely,” said Guardiola when asked if Chelsea are a warning to other clubs at the top. “I’m not there at Chelsea, but we always remind ourselves. So the other day, we qualified and the players thought ‘so this is normal.’ I said to the players ‘celebrate, because one day, maybe we are not there if we stop doing what we have to do’.

“Maybe the opponents are better than us and we will not be there. That’s why I’m completely with you. We are doing well but you can go down and the down never ends! You can be more and more and more.

“So that’s why we keep perspective, be calm, relax, good moments and bad moments are everywhere for every team in the world. Not for the fact we are just named Manchester City and the last years have been good does it mean that it’s going to happen in the future.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to be good 10 years from now. If you are aware of that, you are closer to still being consistent, still being there in Europe for many years.”

Guardiola will face Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling, who City sold to Chelsea in the last two summers after moves were granted despite the clubs being direct rivals in recent seasons. Palmer was allowed to move as wanted more chances of regular first-team football.

Cole Palmer moved to Chelsea from Manchester City over the summer - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

Neither player was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week, and nor was Rico Lewis despite the City midfielder’s excellent recent form.

“Raheem is playing really well, he is back in his best moments from what I’ve seen lately,” said Guardiola. “He always creates incredible dynamics, what he did for many years for us and part of the big successes we had.

“With Rico, if he was a little bit taller, we would consider him one of the best players in the Premier League. He is so small but he is an exceptional player and his contributions since he arrived and settled with us last season, every game he has played has been to a high standard. We are really really pleased when academy players can be a regular player here.”

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne’s scan on his hamstring injury this week shows his recovery is going well and he could be back in training within weeks. He is not expected to return to action until 2024.

“I spoke to him two days ago and he said ‘I feel really good’. But still he is not training with us and not running much,” said Guardiola. “I don’t know but it is the last time before he is coming back to train with us. I don’t know, I would like to say in two weeks or three weeks, but these type of injuries are better not to put any pressure on.”