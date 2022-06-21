Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

  • New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    1/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole checks a baserunner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    2/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole checks a baserunner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees designated hitter Josh McDonald hits a single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    3/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees designated hitter Josh McDonald hits a single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips dives back to first base on a pickoff throw from New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    4/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips dives back to first base on a pickoff throw from New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, looks on as Tampa Bay Rays' Rene Pinto strikes out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    5/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, looks on as Tampa Bay Rays' Rene Pinto strikes out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan walks to the dugout after getting a double play to end the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    6/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan walks to the dugout after getting a double play to end the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi walks to the dugout after striking out against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    7/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi walks to the dugout after striking out against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan pitches against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    8/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan pitches against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, left, walks to the mound to talk with catcher Rene Pinto, center, and starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    9/9

    Yankees Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, left, walks to the mound to talk with catcher Rene Pinto, center, and starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole checks a baserunner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh McDonald hits a single off Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips dives back to first base on a pickoff throw from New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, looks on as Tampa Bay Rays' Rene Pinto strikes out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan walks to the dugout after getting a double play to end the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi walks to the dugout after striking out against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan pitches against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, left, walks to the mound to talk with catcher Rene Pinto, center, and starter Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DICK SCANLON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit Cole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Hicks
    Aaron Hicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Isaac Paredes
    Isaac Paredes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shane McClanahan
    Shane McClanahan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win.

New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 14-game lead over third-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings. Cole struck out six in a row at one point and led 2-0 when Isaac Paredes grounded a slider on his 105th pitch off the mound and into center field. On June 3, Cole pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings at Detroit.

Clay Holmes (5-0) blew a 2-0 lead and allowed his first run since opening day, ending a 31 1/3 inning scoreless streak.

Anthony Rizzo hit a first inning home run off Shane McClanahan, and the Yankees got a run in the seventh on an error by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, the major league-high 45th unearned run allowed by the Rays.

With the score 2-2, Josh Donaldson singled off Jason Adam (0-2) with one out in the ninth and Hicks, batting .321 in June, drove a hanging changeup high off the right-field wall. Margot fell to the field as center fielder Brett Phillips retrieved the ball and Donaldson scored. Rays manager Kevin Cash and an athletic trainer went out to Margot, who appeared to hurt and knee and left the field on a cart.

Jose Trevino followed with a sacrifice fly.

Wandy Peralta pitched the ninth for his second save, and the Yankees improved to 6-2 against the Rays this season, striking out Josh Lowe with two on and retiring Francisco Mejía on a flyout.

After Paredes singled off a clearly deflated Cole, Lowe flied out to Aaron Judge against the center field wall, and Holmes relieved.

Mejía doubled down the right-field line and Yandy Díaz hit a soft bouncer to Holmes, who threw to first for the out as only the second of 13 runners he inherited this season scored.

Margot hit a bouncer to the third-base side, and Holmes’ throw to first was off line and not in time as Margot reached with a single and Mejía scored to tie it 2-2.

Rizzo hit his 19th home run this season and became just the second left-handed batter to homer off McClanahan this year after Seattle’s Jesse Winker.

STREAKING

Jack Acker holds the Yankees record of a 33-inning scoreless streak in 1969.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa missed his second straight game because of a injured left hamstring. ... RHP Domingo Germán (sidelined since spring training with right shoulder impingement) is to make his first rehab appearance on Wednesday with Class A Tampa ... LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery last Sept. 9) is to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa along and LHP Aroldis Chapman (last pitched May 22 due to left Achilles tendinitis) is to throw batting practice. ... Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) threw on flat ground at Tropicana Field.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier left after two innings with left hip inflammation. ... SS Wander Franco (right quadriceps strain) played shortstop Monday night in his second rehab start for Class A Port Charlotte. He struck out against rehabbing Chris Sale of Boston, then doubled. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge is scheduled for Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (6-2, 1.94) will make his third start of the season against the Rays on Tuesday night against an unnamed starter. Cortes gave up one run on four hits in eight innings in a 7-2 win at Tropicana Field on May 26.

TRAINER'S ROOM

YANKEES: LHP Aroldis Chapman, on the 15-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis, threw off a mound Tuesday. . . . RHP Domingo German (right shoulder impingement) will make a rehab start for Class A Tampa on Wednesday . . . RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) will throw batting practice when the team returns to New York. . . . SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a tight left hamstring.

RAYS: CF Kevin Kiermaier left the game after two innings with left hip inflammation. . . . SS Wander Franco (right quad strain) played shortstop Monday night in his second rehab start for Class A Port Charlotte. He struck out against rehabbing Chris Sale of Boston, then doubled. . . RHP Andrew Kittredge is scheduled for Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (6-2, 1.94) will make his third start of the season against the Rays on Tuesday night against an unnamed starter. Cortes gave up one run on four hits in eight innings in a 7-2 win at Tropicana Field on May 26.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year