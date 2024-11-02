Cole Kmet talks about how to manage emotions at the NFL level

In a whirlwind week for the Chicago Bears coming off their Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders, there's been much made about the discipline of the team. Discipline was brought into the spotlight due to cornerback Tyrique Stevenson's action on the Hail Mary final play, where crowd cameras caught him motioning towards the crowd rather than focused on what would be the game-winning touchdown for Washington.

Having a mental lapse that would find him out of position on the final play, Stevenson was called into question throughout the week for his actions that the team is hoping to put behind them in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. As many members of the Bears were asked about Stevenson's actions, Cole Kmet shared some important thoughts on handling emotions in an NFL setting.

"It's definitely not easy, that's why I love this game so much because it's the ultimate game of self-discipline," he said. "You've got to be able to become a mad man in some sorts for four or five seconds, then you have to be able to shut it off quickly and become a super intelligent person, listening to a play call, dissecting a defense, then go out and be a mad man once again. Definitely not an easy thing to do and I think that's what separates a lot of really good players, the ability to do that and be process driven."

With as much focus as there has been on the Hail Mary play, Kmet noted that as football players, they don't get caught up in just one singular play as the fans or media would.

"Coming off the game, we're all very emotional," he said. "I'm sure everyone wants to look at the Hail Mary, as fans you guys go ahead and do that, that's your thing. You can obsess over the one thing, but as players and coaches we can't do that, we got to continue to be process driven. You look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of the game."

In every football game, the focus comes down to the performances of each team, but the intangibles also play a major role at the NFL level. With the Bears looking to bounce back from the horrible loss to the Commanders, and the way in which it happened, it will be imperative for everyone, players and coaches included, to manage their emotions and approach the Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals with maturity and discipline.

