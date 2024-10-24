Cole Kmet, T.J. Edwards say it's special to play for Bears as homegrown players

Taking over as the Chicago Bears' seventh general manager in franchise history in 2022, Ryan Poles was brought to Chicago to turn the franchise around. Finding a long-term answer at quarterback is of the utmost importance, there's been the situation of a future new stadium, but overall, building the best possible team will be key to Poles' job security in Chicago.

As he continues to work towards building a potential playoff team, led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Poles has also made it a point to build the locker room. Part of being that chemistry in the locker room is building familiarity, and with that comes bringing in players who had grown up in the Chicagoland area during their younger days.

Currently, there are four players on the Bears roster who grew up in the Chicagoland area: tight end Cole Kmet (St. Viator High School), linebackers T.J. Edwards (Lakes Community High School) and Jack Sanborn (Lake Zurich High School), and rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (Hinsdale Central), and there is something to be said about those homegrown players playing for Chicago.

On his podcast "The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet," with Edwards as a guest, the two discussed what it means to be Chicago-born players who are now part of the Bears roster. Both players agreed that it helps build chemistry, while Kmet noted that people from the Midwest tend to gravitate towards each other and have more fun with less available to them.

"Personality wise, I think Midwest people just kind of gravitate towards one another, I think that kind of happens naturally, and Midwest people just know how to have a good time with a lot less, I think," Kmet said. "I'm real, when you can just sit by the fire on an October night and just drink beers, that's Midwest. That's kind of the guys we have in the locker room, family-orientated, get along great, love to have a good time, but when it's time to work, we all go to work. I think that kind of embodies the Midwest culture of that.

Edwards would agree with his teammate, saying after being on the Philadelphia Eagles then coming to the Bears, he sees the difference between the two, and that the Bears franchise embraces history.

"I do think that being on a different team and then coming here [Chicago] it is crazy, how many hometown guys are here," Edwards said. "It is pretty cool. I think that's one cool place about this franchise in general is that they recognizes history in a sense. I think you do take a little bit more pride in playing well here and wanting to win. It's pretty crazy but it's a good group.

As someone who will now look to emulate the success of previous linebackers he grew up watching as in Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, and others, Edwards carries plenty of pride playing for his hometown. He has been consistently productive since arriving as a member of the Bears, and as the team continues to build, the extra sense of pride from Chicago-area born players is worth noticing.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Cole Kmet, T.J. Edwards discuss playing for Bears being from Chicago